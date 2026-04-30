Kia has hit a hurdle with its new EV5 before the electric SUV even hits the Canadian market this spring. The issue? Missing bolts under the second-row seats.

The problem

It seems that 313 units of the EV5 produced in South Korea and shipped to Canada may be missing the bolts required to secure the second-row seats.

According to Transport Canada (its ID number for the recall is 2026-207), the bolts weren't just improperly tightened, they were potentially omitted entirely during assembly. This poses a significant safety risk, as unsecured seats could move or detach while the vehicle is in motion, and would very likely fail to properly protect occupants during a collision.

2027 Kia EV5, second-row seating | Photo: Kia

The solution

This seems like a no-brainer, and indeed it kind of is. Kia dealers have been instructed to inspect all second-row seating and install any missing bolts before fobs are handed over to buyers.

A Canadian exclusive (the vehicle, and the problem)

The EV5 is being marketed exclusively in Canada, effectively replacing the EV6, which will now be restricted to the U.S. market. The electric SUV is being sold in other markets, but from what we know, the issue of the missing bolts affects only the units earmarked for Canada.

Built on the E-GMP platform, the EV5 features a 400-volt architecture and offers two battery options: a 60.4-kWh or an 81.4-kWh pack. Depending on the motor configuration, drivers can expect between 215 and 262 hp and an estimated range of roughly 450 km.

The EV5 lineup is extensive, featuring nine trim levels. While the high-capacity battery versions will lead the charge this spring, the more affordable Light trim is expected to follow in the fall.

Kia is surely hoping this recall is but a minor glitch on the EV5’s path to glory. The automaker is optimistic about the EV5’s role in its growing electric family. It joins the 2026 EV4 sedan and will be followed this summer by the 2027 EV3 crossover, which serves as the official successor to the Niro EV.

Those who have ordered an EV5 might want to confirm with their dealer that their specific vehicle has cleared the safety inspection before taking delivery.

| Photo: Kia

| Photo: Kia