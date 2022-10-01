• Mercedes-Benz is recalling about 60,000 2020-to-2022 model-year GLS SUVs.

• The problem involves the rear seatbacks, which may not stay locked in place properly in the event of an impact.

• The company will begin notifying affected owners in late November.

• This is the second recall for Mercedes-Benz this week after the campaign targeting the E-Class and CLS-Class models.

It's been a tough week for Mercedes-Benz when it comes to recalls. After announcing a campaign affecting its E and CLS models (to fix an issue with the battery disconnecting in case of impact), the German automaker is following up with another recall, this one of nearly 60,000 GLS SUVs from the 2020 to 2022 model-years. In this case, it’s to fix a problem with the third-row seatback locking mechanism that could malfunction in case of a collision.

The problem is that some models were built with components that were improperly installed, so the seat may not be properly restrained in an impact. Obviously, this increases the risk of injury.

"The springs in the third-row seatback locking mechanism may not have been installed according to current production specifications. In the event of a crash, a failure of the seatback lock cannot be ruled out, which could increase the risk of injury to vehicle occupants. The basic functionality of the rear seatback lock would no longer be working as intended.”

- Mercedes-Benz report to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA)

A total of 59,574 units are affected by the problem; the specific models affected include the GLS 450, GLS 580 and GLS 63 AMG. The company adds that it is not aware of any incidents or warranty claims related to the defect.

The recall does not affect all models in the years covered by the recall, nor does it affect every variant of a specific trim level. Some models were assembled correctly, in other words. Mercedes-Benz says it has been able to identify the problematic vehicles. Owner notifications will be sent out by the end of November.

Photo: D.Heyman 2021 Mercedes-AMG GLS 63, rear seats