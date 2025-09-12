Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Toyota, Subaru and Lexus Suspend Sales of EVs Due to Major Recall

Toyota bZ4X | Photo: D.Boshouwers
Benoit Charette
 Some 116,000 bZ4X, Solterra and RZ models are affected by the climate controls system issue.

Toyota, Lexus and Subaru are recalling 94,320 electric vehicles in the U.S. and 21,703 in Canada and have issued an immediate stop-sale order at their dealerships. The problem: a faulty climate control system that prevents the defroster and defogger from working correctly.

In Canada, 16,052 Toyota and Lexus EVs are affected by the recall, as are 5,651 Subaru Solterras.

Subaru Solterra
Subaru Solterra | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Affected models

  • •    Toyota bZ4X (2023-2025)
  • •    Subaru Solterra (2023-2025)
  • •    Lexus RZ (2023-2025)

Because these models share the same platform, they are susceptible to the same defect.

The problem
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), improper programming of the climate control system can force the onboard computer into a “safe mode,” which suspends the heating and reduces the effectiveness of the defroster. In extreme cold conditions, this defect can prevent the windshield from defrosting, thereby increasing the risk of an accident.

An investigation initiated by Transport Canada put Toyota on the trail of the problem. Initial tests seemed to indicate that the vehicle had a backup heat source, but tests in severe winter conditions revealed that the electric compressor could also cut off this second source.

The solution
Fortunately, the fix is considered relatively simple. Dealerships will perform a software update on the climate control system and inspect the electric compressor, replacing it if necessary.

