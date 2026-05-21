Toyota’s reputation for bulletproof reliability is facing its toughest test in recent memory. What started as an isolated production issue has spiraled into an expansive, multi-campaign headache. Following a new expansion in May 2026, Toyota’s total recall count tied to its non-hybrid 3.4L twin-turbo V6 engine (codenamed V35A-FTS) is now approaching 270,000 vehicles across North America since the first recall was issued in 2024.

In the latest escalation, Toyota added another 44,000 model-year 2024 Tundra pickup trucks in the U.S. to the active warning list. Simultaneously, Transport Canada published a corresponding safety recall (No. 2026-241) this week, identifying 16,898 affected vehicles in Canada. The Canadian campaign officially replaces an earlier 2025 notice. Affected models here include the following:

- 2023–2024 Toyota Tundra

- 2023–2024 Lexus LX 600

- 2024 Lexus GX 550

A first recall was issued in May 2024, affecting 102,000 Toyota Tundra trucks and Lexus LX SUVs in Canada and the U.S. In November 2025, another recall targeted 127,000 Tundra, Lexus LX & Lexus GX vehicles. Now comes this latest expansion.

2024 Lexus GX | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The problem

From the beginning, Toyota’s official stance has laid the blame on internal manufacturing contamination. The company stated that machining debris was left inside the block during production. If this debris migrates, it can damage the engine’s #1 main bearing. According to official documentation, the resulting damage causes knocking, rough running, hard starts or total engine failure, presenting a clear safety risk if a vehicle suddenly stalls at highway speeds.

What makes this latest expansion alarming for both owners and the automaker is that these specific 2024 model-year engines were built after Toyota implemented extra cleaning steps during manufacturing. The company has admitted that despite these enhanced mitigation measures, metal shavings still slipped through the cracks.

Take note that for now, hybrid variants of the V6 remain unaffected.

Deeper mechanical questions arise

While Toyota continues to point to cleanliness on the assembly line, independent engine builders and teardowns are suggesting a more intricate narrative. Detailed inspections of failed customer engines have revealed severe localized heat damage and heavy wear concentrated almost exclusively on the main and rod bearings, with metal flakes resting in the oil pan.

These concentrated wear patterns have led industry analysts to question if oil pressure inconsistencies or tight bearing tolerances are exacerbating the issue. While Toyota has not formally acknowledged alternative design flaws, they did confirm that newer iterations of the powertrain feature an updated #1 main bearing designed to withstand contamination better.

The solution

The ongoing recall response has put a strain on dealer networks. After the initial May 2024 recall of 102,000 vehicles, Toyota resorted to full engine replacements for a major portion of the fleet. While over 77,000 repairs from that original wave are complete, failures outside that group have forced this latest expansion.

For the newest batch of recalled 2024 Tundras and Lexus SUVs, specific corrective remedies are still under development. Transport Canada and Toyota have stated that owners will be notified by mail in phases as soon as the final repair protocols and parts become available.