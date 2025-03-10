Volkswagen is recalling 177,493 2024-2025 Atlas and Atlas Cross SUVs – including 20,925 units in Canada – over an issue that can cause a fire. Although, it’s an issue not directly to do with the vehicle itself.

The problem

Instead, it's the engine's plastic cover that's at issue. That cover could come into contact with certain hot parts of the engine, which could cause it to melt and possibly lead to a fire.

What's even more peculiar is that Volkswagen is not directly responsible for the problem, in the sense that the cover is correctly installed at the assembly plant. According to the NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration), the U.S. equivalent of Transport Canada, the incorrect positioning of the engine cover occurs during a maintenance operation, after which it can be incorrectly replaced. No details are provided on why the cover is not being reinstalled correctly.

The explanation on the Transport Canada website is simply that “on some vehicles, the engine cover may come loose after maintenance.”

The 2024 Volkswagen Atlas | Photo: D.Rufiange

Volkswagen says owners may notice a burning smell coming from the engine compartment; they might actually also be able to see that the engine cover has been moved from its correct position.

Volkswagen will inform owners from April 18 on the procedure to follow for the repair.

The fix

The fact is, owners can solve the problem themselves... by removing the cover.

It should be noted that Volkswagen began installing a new cover for the engine starting December 4, 2024. Thus, if your Atlas was manufactured after, it is not concerned.

No injuries or accidents have been reported in connection with the problem.