Porsche is recalling just over 27,000 Taycans due to a possible short-circuit in the high-voltage battery system, which could create a risk of a fire.

The same issue is leading Audi to recall 6,499 units of its twin model the e-tron (GT and RS). The exact figure for Porsche is 27,275 units, giving a total of 34,026 units recalled in all over the issue.

For the Taycan, the target model-years are 2020 to 2024. Audi's is 2022 to 2024.

In Canada, 2,794 Taycans are affected by the campaign. Audi is recalling 702 e-trons.

2024 Audi e-tron GT | Photo: Audi

According to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, analysis shows that problems with the production of high-voltage modules by suppliers can lead to short circuits. The NHTSA also specified that drivers do not receive a warning that there is a problem.

Transport Canada specifies that this recall is in addition to others that have already been carried out, and that some of the vehicles that were repaired as part of these recalls need this second repair.

To avoid this situation, there are a number of steps owners of these models can take. Here's what Transport Canada advises:

“To reduce the safety risk, Porsche recommends that you set the maximum charge setting of your vehicle at 80% until the recall repairs are completed. Porsche will notify owners by mail. As an interim repair, a dealer will inspect and, if necessary, replace the high-voltage battery modules. Once the final repair is available, Porsche will notify you by mail and advise you to take your vehicle to a dealership to install an advanced diagnostic software that will monitor the high-voltage battery and warn you if it detects a problem.”