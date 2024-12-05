Recaro Saved From Bankruptcy by Italian Group Proma

After months of uncertainty, Recaro Automotive, the renowned German supplier of car seats, particularly for performance vehicles, is entering a new era. After filing for bankruptcy protection in July, the company has found new life thanks to a strategic investor: Italian car seat maker Proma Group.

According to the Piston Heads outlet, Proma Group has signed an investment agreement to take control of Recaro Automotive and plans to restart production as early as the beginning of next year.

A structured recovery plan

As part of this transition, Proma Group will retain several employees from the sales and technology departments at Recaro Automotive's headquarters in Kirchheim unter Teck, Germany. The site, which currently employs 215 people, also includes a production plant.

However, some of Recaro's production will be transferred to Proma Group's Italian factories, which operates 26 industrial sites across three continents.

Recaro seats in an Audi R8 | Photo: Recaro

A targeted and limited recovery

The acquisition by Proma will not affect Recaro Automotive's North American and Japanese operations, which will remain intact. In addition, Recaro's divisions dedicated to aircraft, office, gaming and baby seats will not be affected by the change of ownership.

"Our investment in Recaro Automotive will strengthen our ability to offer high-end seating products while embracing the most advanced innovations in the automotive sector." - Luca Pino, CEO of Proma Group

A promising future for an iconic brand

Recaro Automotive seems well positioned for a comeback thanks to Proma. With a renewed focus on innovation and quality, this collaboration promises to maintain Recaro as a leader in the field of high-performance car seats.