Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

2022 Genesis G70 Revealed: The Brand Applies New Style Signature to its Smallest Sedan

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

When Genesis introduced its new G80 recently, this after rolling out its first SUV the GV80 earlier this year, the Korean luxury automaker gave us our first good look at the design signature all of its models will follow going forward. There was little doubt that before long, the brand’s G70 compact sedan would inherit the same visual elements.

Yesterday, Hyundai's luxury brand officially unveiled the new face of the model for the 2022 model-year, and sure enough it confirms what we already knew, namely that its styling is now in line with that of the new G80.

And that's far from being a bad thing, because the brand's new signature is quite successful, with its dual headlights that will be unmistakable on the road. The latter, called Quad Lamps, are the heart of this new image, as is the huge front grille that sits between.

See also: 2020 Genesis G70 Review

In profile, the G70 inherits two horizontal lines (top and bottom) that add to the muscular character of the design. However, the G80's dual LED turn signals have been replaced with side air extractors, which the company promises are more efficient. The new G70 also inherits redesigned wheels.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2022 Genesis G70, profile
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis G70, profile

Out back, the headlights are redesigned to reflect the headlights’ signature, while the trunk is curvaceous and features a spoiler. Two oval-shaped exhaust tips and body-coloured diffusers dominate the presentation here.

2022 Genesis G70, three-quarters rear
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis G70, three-quarters rear

Inside, the next G70's interior refresh includes a driver-focused display, as with the new G80. Most importantly, however, it includes the latest connectivity options. A new multimedia system is accessed via the 10.25-inch screen inhabiting the centre console, and it features a spectacular interface. The wireless smartphone charging pad has also been updated to accommodate larger phones.

2022 Genesis G70, interior
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis G70, interior

No details about the powertrain have been revealed yet, but there have been rumours the manual transmission might be on its way out. This past July, a company spokesperson reported that in the past year, the company had sold only about 100 versions equipped with a mechanical gearbox. We'll know more about that as the model's official debut in Korea next month approaches, but fans of the manual shouldn’t get their hopes up.

As far as the North American market is concerned, the 2022 Genesis G70 is expected to debut at some point in 2021.

2022 Genesis G70, side view
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis G70, side view

You May Also Like

2020 Genesis G70 Review: Is More for Less Enough?

2020 Genesis G70 Review: Is More for Less Enough?

What you get with the 2020 Genesis G70 3.3T Prestige is a solidly premium, well-equipped sport sedan that goes like the wind, floats like a butterfly and sti...

Montreal 2018: Genesis G70 Takes Aim at the 3 Series

Montreal 2018: Genesis G70 Takes Aim at the 3 Series

The sporty new 2019 Genesis G70 is set to send the automaker’s sales figures skyrocketing when it goes to market this coming spring. Its main consumer target...

2021 Genesis G80 First Look: Serious Business

2021 Genesis G80 First Look: Serious Business

With its new 2021 Genesis G80, the Korean luxury brand shows once again that it’s no flash in the pan. We went to meet the model in the flesh and get full de...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Chevrolet Bolt
GM Canada to Offer Uber Drivers Discounts on ...
Article
2019 Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen Drops Mexican Distributor That Use...
Article
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engine at Sta...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX Engine at Startup
Listen to the 2021 Ram 1500 T...
Video
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pickup His Grandfather Sold 44 Years Ago… for $75
Man Buys Back for $75 the Pic...
Video
Flying Car Successfully Tested at Toyota R&D Centre in Japan
Flying Car Successfully Teste...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 