A few weeks ago, we had the opportunity to get an up-close look at the revised 2022 edition of Genesis' G70 sedan. For the new model year, the Korean automaker is bringing some aesthetic changes to its smallest car to keep it up to date and also harmonize its visual signature with those of the brand's other models.

Now, Genesis Canada has provided pricing for the model.

The 2022 Genesis G70 is priced at an all-included $45,000 in Canada. Don't look for additional costs, there are none. Even shipping and preparation costs are built into the price. The same goes for regular maintenance and Genesis home services, which include valet parking to transport your vehicle to the shop. All this is included for a period of 5 years or 100,000 km.

Under the hood, the G70 once again features a 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder that delivers 252 hp and 260 lb-ft of torque, or else a twin-turbocharged 3.3L V6 rated at 365 hp and 376 lb-ft of torque. There are no changes in this respect from 2021 and the transmission is an 8-speed automatic.

As mentioned, the changes have mostly to do with the outside. The grille has been revised and the car now wears the quadruple stacked headlights (with LEDs) that have become the brand's signature. For 2022, the G70 gets a variable exhaust system and a Sport + driving mode that promises to add a little something to the performance.

Inside, what jumps out is a new 10.25-inch multimedia screen that comes standard. That and the richness of the presentation, both visually and for the quality of the advanced materials.

“The newly redesigned 2022 Genesis G70 sport sedan is our most dynamic vehicle ever,” said Mark Del Rosso, President & CEO of Genesis Motor North America. “With its bold new design and refined performance, we are looking forward to getting the new G70 into our customers’ driveways.”

2022 Genesis G70, front wheel

2022 Genesis G70, rear wheel

Genesis says V6-powered versions can be ordered now on the company's website (www.genesis.ca), but pre-orders for a 4-cylinder model can be placed only starting in June.



2022 Genesis G70 pricing

... Powertrain Model Cost 2.0T / 8AT G70 2.0T Select $45,000 2.0T / 8AT G70 2.0T Advanced $48,500 2.0T / 8AT G70 2.0T Prestige $53,500 3.3T / 8AT G70 3.3T Advanced $54,500 3.3T / 8AT G70 3.3T Sport $59,000 3.3T / 8AT G70 3.3T Launch Edition $61,000

Photo: D.Boshouwers 2022 Genesis G70, front grille