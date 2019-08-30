Last week we looked at Consumer Reports’ newly published ranking of the most reliable car brands in 2020. Their brand ranking, which saw Mazda surpass Toyota and Lexus this year in a bit of a shock result, is based on the average score accumulated by all of a brand’s models.

Today we figured we’d dig into which individual models came up roses in the annual CR survey, which sees the magazine pick the brains of some 300,000 owners of current-year models.

While the overall brand ranking saw Mazda shove Toyota and Lexus out of their customary one-two slot at the top of the podium, when it came to individual models the natural order of things was respected. The Toyota Prius hybrid car earned a score of 93 out of 100, which means it generated fewer complaints than any other model on the market (the higher the score, the fewer issues reported). The Lexus NX compact SUV and Buick Encore subcompact SUV finished tied for second place with a score of 91.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Lexus Lexus NX F Sport

Rounding out the top 5 are the Lexus GX large SUV and the much, much smaller Honda HR-V, tied at 90.

In case you were wondering what the top model representing new reigning champion Mazda is, that would be the Mazda CX-5, and with a score of 85 it sits down in 10th. Which means of course that Mazda did well across its entire lineup to wind up in top overall spot for reliability.

Photo: D.Heyman 2021 Mazda CX-5 100th Anniversary Edition

Here’s the full Top 10 ranking for most dependable vehicle models in 2020, according to Consumer Reports:

No. 1 – Toyota Prius (93 out of 100)

No. 2 – Lexus NX (91)

No. 2 (tied) – Buick Encore (91)

No. 4 – Lexus GX (90)

No. 4 (tied) – Honda HR-V (90)

No. 6 – Toyota Prius Prime (88)

No. 7 – Hyundai Kona (87)

No. 8 – Audi A5 (86)

No. 8 (tied) – Audi A4 (86)

No. 10 – Mazda CX-5 (85)