Here is the sixth edition of our annual Auto123.com guide to electric vehicles in Canada! Today we take a look at the all-electric vehicles (BEVs) available in Canada in 2022.

It's looking more and more as if 2022 represents a kind of turning point in the transition to electric mobility. This is the year a host of new, more-affordable EVs are hitting the market, and lo and behold they are selling faster than manufacturers can build them.

Some of that is of course down to current events, such a supply-chain issues, shortages of battery components, the war in Ukraine, the continuing effects of the pandemic and so on.

But those factors don’t explain everything. Several surveys have also pointed to evolving attitudes among consumers here in Canada and around the world, ever-greater numbers of whom declare their readiness to Go Electric.

Here is our annual guide to all-electric vehicles available in Canada.

Audi