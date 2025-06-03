After years of speculation, the new, reborn Toyota Celica finally seems ready to resurface. Although the public hasn't seen anything yet, prototypes of the mythical sports car are already on the road, according to Cooper Ericksen, Senior VP of Product Planning at Toyota North America. Even better, some dealerships have had a chance to see sketches and prototypes behind closed doors.

Design still secret

For now, the car's styling remains a closely guarded mystery. Ericksen maintains that all renderings circulating online are incorrect. We’ll have to wait longer to discover the exact lines of the new 8th generation model, although Toyota has made clear they will remain faithful to the Celica's DNA.

Gasoline and/or hybrid likely, electric not so much

The powertrain also remains a mystery. Toyota doesn’t rule out either a classic internal combustion engine or a hybrid system. But a 100-percent electric version seems unlikely, Akio Toyoda having long made clear his preference for sports cars that smell of gasoline and make noise. If there is a hybrid, the Celica could target the future Honda Prelude as a direct rival.

2027 at the earliest... and a place to define in the lineup

While nothing has been confirmed for North America, the advanced state of the project suggests a launch here is plausible. However, if not, it wouldn't be the first time a Gazoo Racing model is reserved for other markets, as was the case with the GR Yaris or the Lexus LBX Morizo RR.

The 1981 Toyota Celica | Photo: Toyota

A sports offensive in preparation

The Celica is just one piece of a larger puzzle. Toyota is also preparing the return of the Supra, a mysterious mid-engine model that could resurrect the MR2 name, and even an electric sports car derived from the FT-Se concept. The latter promises a dual-motor setup, a next-generation battery, and 0-100 km/h in 3 seconds.

An exotic Lexus approaching?

The GR GT3 concept, meanwhile, is evolving into a street-legal Lexus supercar, potentially named LFR. That one could be powered by an all-new twin-turbo V8, although that remains to be confirmed.

With the GR86, Supra, Celica, MR2, LFR and others in sight, Toyota's sports division might soon run out of space in its own garage. But for thrill-seekers and Celica nostalgists, this is excellent news.