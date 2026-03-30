The Toyota Celica is returning, and it will be called the Celica Sport, as confirmed this week via Gazoo Racing marketing manager Mikio Hayashi. The exec also confirmed that the new coupe will feature an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system and a potent turbocharged hybrid powertrain.

The Celica Sport name is of course a nod to the car's rich World Rally Championship (WRC) history, and it will resonate with those harbouring fond memories of the nameplate.

Powertrain of the Toyota Celica Sport

The technical foundation of the Celica Sport is a new 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder engine, internally designated as the G20E. It replaces the 1.6L three-cylinder unit currently found in the GR Corolla and GR Yaris.

According to Hayashi, the move to a larger displacement is driven by increasingly stringent global emissions standards. "The displacement size of 1.6 litres cannot meet emission regulations," Hayashi noted.

Engine aside, Toyota has confirmed the car will be electrified, although the brand is still weighing the pros and cons of a conventional hybrid versus a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) system.

Rally roots and future speculation

The confirmation breaks the fever of speculation fueled by sightings of a camouflaged Toyota prototype testing on European rally stages. Which in itself suggests the Celica Sport will not just be a road car, but the spearhead of Toyota’s future WRC efforts.

The arrival of the Celica Sport might excite passions, but it also raises questions about the future of Toyota’s other sports cars. With the GR86 and the Supra already occupying the coupe segment, it’s not unreasonable to conclude that the Celica might eventually replace the GR86. Keep in mind the rumours of a shared platform between the next-generation 86 and the Mazda MX-5 Miata.