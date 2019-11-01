Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van

Rivian has managed to find itself on pretty much everyone’s lips as 2020 enters its second month. Last year the company developing electric vehicles received massive investments from Ford and Amazon, and just recently we learned that the first Lincoln EV would be based on Rivian’s platform.

The company’s other big partner, Amazon, placed an order with Rivian for 100,000 units of the commercial vans last year, for full delivery by 2030. The first of those should be hitting the road in North America starting in 2021.

This week, the two companies published a video showing more of what the van will look like. We’re still at this point at the clay models and miniatures stage, but it’s clear that things are progressing at Rivian’s HQ in Plymouth, Michigan.

Photo: Amazon

The clip shows that the companies are working in tandem to produce a delivery van perfect for Amazon to handle deliveries to its customers, but also a product that will produce as few polluting emissions as possible. We can even see drivers testing out the delivery van on a virtual-reality simulator to determine the optimal way to equip it.

Technically, we can see that the van’s dashboard will be synchronized with Amazon’s logistics management system. Unsurprisingly, the vehicle will also feature Amazon’s Alexa system with voice commands to make it easier to find packages in the hold.

Rivian says it will produce three van formats for Amazon, with the first deliveries taking place next year. The goal is to have 10,000 vans in service by 2022, and the full 100,000 order fulfilled by 2030.

Aside from its deal with Amazon and the joint project with Lincoln, Rivian must also advance with its R1T pickup, which it intends to introduce by the end of this year. The R1S SUV will follow after that.

Photo: Amazon

You May Also Like

CES 2020: Nissan Unveils its e-4ORCE AWD EV Powertrain

CES 2020: Nissan Unveils its e-4ORCE AWD EV Powertrain

Nissan has presented its new e-4ORCE AWD EV powertrain at the 2020 edition of the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. The system will make its debut in t...

Rivian’s R1T to Get Tank Turn Feature

Rivian’s R1T to Get Tank Turn Feature

Rivian confirmed this week that the new all-electric R1T pickup truck currently in testing will get a tank turn feature, which will allow drivers to turn the...

A Lincoln Electric SUV on a Rivian Platform by 2022?

A Lincoln Electric SUV on a Rivian Platform by 2022?

According to a source who spoke with Reuters, a Rivian platform is to be used to underpin a future electric-powered Lincoln SUV. Ford’s luxury division would...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Kia Sorento
The 2021 Kia Sorento Will Now Debut in Geneva...
Article
The Next Ford Mustang Scheduled for 2022
Article
Coronavirus Forces Hyundai to Slow Down Produ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car Ads, From Best to Worst
Top 10: Super Bowl LIV’s Car ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 