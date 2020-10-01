It was already known earlier this month that Porsche was preparing a large-scale recall of its Taycan model due to a software glitch that can cause a sudden and unexpected loss of power. Now, Transport Canada has provided concrete numbers for the vehicles affected in Canada.

In all, the recall affects 1,158 2020 and 2021 Taycan models in Canada – which represents the vast majority of the units of the model Porsche has sold in Canada since it debuted.

According to Transport Canada, the software error makes itself manifest in a total loss of power to the wheels, and then in an on-screen message explaining a “Motor control error Stop vehicle in a safe place”.

In some cases the driver is able to then restart the vehicle by pushing one the stop/start button, but there’s a risk of a repeat loss of power. However, in some complaints received by the NHTSA in the U.S., owners reported being unable to re-start their vehicle.

Recall that the NHTSA opened an investigation into the issue in mid-May after receiving nine complaints by owners “alleging a loss of motive power while in motion”. The agency’s Office of Defects Investigation (ODI) reports that a loss of charge in the EV’s 12-volt auxiliary battery could potentially be behind the problem.

Porsche is advising owners to bring their vehicle to a dealer, where the software controlling the relevant systems will be reprogrammed. The automaker will send out written notices by mail to owners of affected vehicles.