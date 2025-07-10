Rivian Launches 1,025-hp R1T and R1S Quad EVs in Canada

California-based EV maker Rivian is making another splash with the launch of new Quad-motor versions of the R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV.

With 1,025 hp, four electric motors (developed in-house) and a 0-100 km/h acceleration in just 2.5 seconds, these vehicles redefine what an adventure EV can be.

| Photo: Rivian

2026 Rivian R1S Quad and R1T Quad – Pricing in Canada

The pricing matches the performance levels. In Canada, the R1T Quad starts at $190,990 CAD, while the R1S Quad begins at $201,990. The Launch Edition versions – available from July – add $6,000 to the base price, not including the $2,695 transportation fees.

| Photo: Rivian

Powertrain of the 2026 Rivian R1S Quad and R1T Quad

Initially powered by a Bosch four-motor system (which delivered 835 hp in 2021), the R1 models have since evolved to an in-house dual-motor architecture for the base versions.

The return of the quad-motor configuration marks a turning point: each wheel is now driven by a Rivian-designed motor, oil-cooled for improved thermal management, which is particularly useful in slow, technical driving such as rock crawling.

The new configuration also allows for increased efficiency on the highway at constant speed, while offering a range of up to 374 miles (around 600 km), thanks to a long-range battery.

| Photo: Rivian

Advanced technology and Tesla compatibility

Among the software innovations, we note the "kick turn" feature, which allows the vehicle to pivot on itself by independently controlling power and tire grip – a real trick for extreme off-road enthusiasts.

The new models are also equipped with a charging port compatible with Tesla charging stations, thanks to the adoption of the North American Charging Standard (NACS).

| Photo: Rivian

| Photo: Rivian

Ascend cabin: luxury and robustness

The standard interior of the Quad versions gets the Ascend treatment, Rivian's highest trim level. It features quilted seats, extended stitching and cut-and-sewn materials covering the doors, centre console and dashboard. A true lounge for demanding adventurers.

With breathtaking performance, advanced technology and a luxurious finish, the Rivian R1T and R1S Quad establish themselves as benchmarks in the world of high-performance EVs, without compromising on adventure.

| Photo: Rivian

| Photo: Rivian

| Photo: Rivian

