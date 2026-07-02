Following the discontinuation of its traditional, gas-only models, Italian brand Lamborghini now presents the Urus SE Performante, an aggressive, track-honed evolution of its plug-in hybrid (PHEV) flagship. By marrying electrification with the brand's legendary racing pedigree, Lamborghini has created what it deems the most technologically advanced and powerful Urus to date.

| Photo: Lamborghini

Design of the Lamborghini Urus SE Performante

Visually, the Performante treatment is instantly recognizable. Dictated by the philosophy of ‘bold sportiness’, the SUV features a prominent carbon-fibre hood with a central power dome, alongside wider tracks (+16mm) and an omega-shaped front graphic.

The extensive use of exposed carbon-fibre makes this the most composite-heavy Urus ever built, shaving 32 kg off the standard SE model.

The redesigned front intakes and taller rear spoiler work in perfect synergy to maximize downforce and optimize powertrain cooling. The entire package rides on massive 23-inch intersecting Y-spoke wheels.

| Photo: Lamborghini

Powertrain of the Lamborghini Urus SE Performante

At the heart of the new Urus SE Performante is a re-engineered 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, integrated with a permanent-magnet electric motor and a 25.9-kWh lithium-ion battery. This mechanical synergy unleashes 812 hp (596 kW) and 1,000 Nm of torque, making it the most potent iteration in the model’s history.

The performance figures are in the neighborhood where those of supercars live. The hybrid SUV launches from 0 to 100 km/h in a blistering 3.3 seconds, hitting 200 km/h in just 10.8 seconds before topping out at 312 km/h.

Lamborghini takes pains to insist that despite those aggressive capabilities, the plug-in architecture preserves daily usability, offering an electric-only driving range of over 60 km for quiet urban commuting.

| Photo: Lamborghini

The SE Performante debuts the AURA dual-chamber air suspension system, which slashes body roll during high-speed cornering by half. Working in tandem with a cutting-edge 6D sensor and an Integrated Power Brake (IPB) control unit, the vehicle is uniquely capable of predicting driver inputs and proactively adjusting its parameters.

For drivers looking to venture off the asphalt, a newly introduced Rally drive mode has been calibrated to deliver maximum sliding fun and optimal traction on loose, low-grip surfaces.

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini

The interior

Inside, the aviation-inspired cockpit receives a hardcore treatment, swathed in CorsaTex suede upholstery and carbon-fibre accents. Dual 12.3-inch displays anchor the dashboard, ensuring that while the Urus SE Performante behaves like a track weapon, it retains the luxury expected of a modern Lamborghini.

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini

| Photo: Lamborghini