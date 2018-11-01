Rivian is working to have its first two models ready before the end of this year. Since the presentation of the R1T pickup and the R1S SUV at the Los Angeles auto show in 2018, we haven’t really seen them in action. Now their creator has released three short videos showing off the capabilities of the all-electric R1T truck as it is put through testing.

Each of the three videos highlight different capabilities of the pickup. The first gives us an idea of its acceleration from a standing stop as its kicks up a cloud of dust.

The second video, in turn, shows how the truck fares in sideways motion, as it drifts like a champion.

In the third video, the R1T gives a demonstration of its impressive straightaway speed and acceleration as it hurtles along a dirt track.

Together, of course, the three videos aim to impress the audience with the performance bonafides of the R1T. Rivian says the truck will pack 800 hp under the hood and benefit from 826 lb-ft of torque when equipped with the 180-kWh battery pack. It will be able to speed from 0-60 mph (97 km/h) in just three seconds.

Those are the kind of abilities we really want the chance to confirm, or debunk. Here’s to a test drive in the near-future…