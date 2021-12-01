Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Roger Federer and his Cars

Sad news today as tennis legend Roger Federer confirmed his retirement, taking effect following one last participation in the Laver Cup.

But to paraphrase Serena Williams, one person’s retirement is another's “evolution”. Either way, we presume it will give Federer more time to tend to his great collection of vehicles, most of them carrying the Silver Star (not coincidentally, of course, his lucrative contracts with the German automaker stretch back many years and reportedly garnered him $5 million per year during the salad days).

To mark the closing chapter in the career of arguably the best tennis player who’s ever lived, here are some of the cars found in the Swiss tennis god’s garage, by way originally of hotcars.com:

Mercedes-Benz CLS 450

Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes-Benz CLS 450

Mercedes AMG SLS

Mercedes AMG SLS
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes AMG SLS

Mercedes AMG GTS

Mercedes AMG GTS
Photo: Wikipedia
Mercedes AMG GTS

Mercedes AMG G63

Mercedes AMG G63
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes AMG G63

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Mercedes SL AMG

Mercedes SL AMG
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Mercedes SL AMG

Range Rover Sport SVR

Range Rover Sport SVR
Photo: Land Rover
Range Rover Sport SVR
Roger Federer, in front of a... Mercedes
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
Roger Federer, in front of a... Mercedes

