Roger Federer and his Cars

Sad news today as tennis legend Roger Federer confirmed his retirement, taking effect following one last participation in the Laver Cup.

But to paraphrase Serena Williams, one person’s retirement is another's “evolution”. Either way, we presume it will give Federer more time to tend to his great collection of vehicles, most of them carrying the Silver Star (not coincidentally, of course, his lucrative contracts with the German automaker stretch back many years and reportedly garnered him $5 million per year during the salad days).

Browse cars for sale available near you

To mark the closing chapter in the career of arguably the best tennis player who’s ever lived, here are some of the cars found in the Swiss tennis god’s garage, by way originally of hotcars.com:

Mercedes-Benz CLS 450

Mercedes AMG SLS

Mercedes AMG GTS

Photo: Wikipedia Mercedes AMG GTS

Mercedes AMG G63

Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Photo: Mercedes-Benz Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S

Mercedes SL AMG

Range Rover Sport SVR