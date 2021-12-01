Roger Federer and his Cars

Sad news today as tennis legend Roger Federer confirmed his retirement, taking effect following one last participation in the Laver Cup.
But to paraphrase Serena Williams, one person’s retirement is another's “evolution”. Either way, we presume it will give Federer more time to tend to his great collection of vehicles, most of them carrying the Silver Star (not coincidentally, of course, his lucrative contracts with the German automaker stretch back many years and reportedly garnered him $5 million per year during the salad days).
Browse cars for sale available near you
To mark the closing chapter in the career of arguably the best tennis player who’s ever lived, here are some of the cars found in the Swiss tennis god’s garage, by way originally of hotcars.com:
Mercedes-Benz CLS 450
Mercedes AMG SLS
Mercedes AMG GTS
Mercedes AMG G63
Mercedes AMG GLE 63 S
Mercedes SL AMG
Range Rover Sport SVR