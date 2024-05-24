• Here are our Auto123 Top Picks for 2024, in the luxury SUV categories.

Each year, Auto123 selects its favourite vehicles in a host of distinct categories. As the categories evolve, so does the way we honour the industry's best models.

This year, we're adopting a new and improved formula. Rather than picking just one winner, we’re presenting you with what the auto journalists making up our jury have identified as the top three vehicles in each segment.

Here we focus on the four categories that bring together all the industry's luxury SUVs: sub-compact, compact, midsize and full-size.

And there's no shortage of compelling models in these segments, as you'll soon see.

The best luxury sub-compact SUVs

In both the mass-market and premium sectors, the sub-compact SUV format has exploded in popularity in recent years, and the number of quality models on offer has grown right along with that. Some stand out more easily than others, however, so that our panelists were able to come to agreement on our three Top Picks without too much furious debate.

Our top three are the BMW X1/X2 duo, Volvo XC40 and Mercedes-Benz GLB. All three offer qualities that resonate with buyers in slightly different ways.

2024 BMW X1 M35i xDrive | Photo: D.Boshouwers

For example, BMW means pure performance. Its models deliver more power from under the hood, but just as importantly they have chassis that allow for truly inspired driving. The styling of these models, too, appeals to enthusiasts looking for a vehicle with a little more personality.

2024 Mercedes-Benz 250 4MATIC AMG Line | Photo: Mercedes-Benz

The Mercedes-Benz GLB is the choice for those who put greater priority on comfort. The styling is certainly attractive but it’s squarer and allows for a more versatile, practical cargo space. And there's the prestige of the Mercedes-Benz logo on the front.

2024 Volvo XC40 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Volvo XC40 took many by surprise when it arrived on the market, what with its eye-catching front end to go with the reassuring ride, advanced level of technology and the brand’s solid reputation for safety.

Three good choices, depending on your personality and the image you want to project.

The best compact luxury SUVs

Here too we find some exceptional but very distinct models. Here, the competition is extremely fierce, so much so that some highly reputed models don't even feature in our top three - like the BMW X3, for example.

2024 Audi Q5 | Photo: Audi

Among our Top Picks, there’s the Audi Q5, an unassuming SUV that does everything well and appeals to enthusiasts looking for a luxury product with a low-key approach. That’s also the image projected by the Porsche Macan, with the difference it’s a true sporting beast and offers other-level performance capabilities.

2024 Porsche Macan Turbo 4 | Photo: Porsche

2024 Genesis GV70 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Genesis GV70 is the new darling of this category. In fact, it's rare to see a recent product make its mark so quickly, but that’s what this Korean SUV has achieved. It offers exceptional value and seduces with an inspiring driving experience. The build quality is equally impressive.

The best mid-size luxury SUVs

Mid-size luxury SUVs are high-quality products by necessity, sought after by demanding customers who need more space to transport people and equipment... or who simply want some serious prestige in their driveway.

2024 Porsche Cayenne | Photo: D.Rufiange

Those folks could do worse than a Porsche Cayenne, which benefits from major updates for 2024, including a revised multimedia system and updated interior design. There are also new plug-in hybrid variants, including the high-performance Turbo E-Hybrid with its 729-hp output. And the Cayenne's driving experience is second to none, for those who are interested.

2023-2024 Land Rover Defender 110 | Photo: V.Aubé

It could also be one of the two long-wheelbase Land Rover Defender models (110 or 130). With its unique styling, this model offers a level of refinement and luxury in the English style that is different and highly appreciable. The styling is also certainly eye-catching, not to mention the fact that if you want to get off the beaten track, you have in your hands a vehicle capable of doing so brilliantly.

2024 Acura MDX Platinum Elite | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Finally, for a little more peace and quiet, but just as much luxury, the Acura MDX is a model that demands consideration. With its smooth ride, strong build quality, comprehensive equipment and reliability, the model has a long list of qualities just waiting to be discovered. And when it comes to price, it's more affordable than many of its rivals.

The best full-size luxury SUVs

Finally, a jump into the full-size SUV category takes us to another level of luxury and prestige. The forces at work here all carry an aura.

A BMW X7, a Cadillac Escalade or Land Rover Range Rover certainly draws attention. Each of these models offers an experience that goes beyond mere driving. It's a sensory experience.

2023-24 BMW X7 M60i | Photo: V.Aubé

The X7, mind you, offers performance reminiscent of a compact car, so responsive is it on the road, all while offering interior space to spare. With Cadillac’s Escalade, buyers can choose between performance and high performance with the V version. And technologically, with its screen configuration and Super Cruise semi-autonomous driving system, it's an industry benchmark.

2024 Cadillac Escalade | Photo: Cadillac

2024 Land Rover Range Rover | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The Range Rover is a mythical model with origins stretching back to 1948. The level of luxury and refinement has been taken to another level here with the current generation. And for those looking for a hybrid solution, the plug-in variant offers a range of almost 80 km, substantially reducing fuel consumption.

