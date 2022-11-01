Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Rolls-Royce to Each Saudi Arabian Player for Beating Argentina?

•    The Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, has reportedly presented each player on the national soccer team with a Rolls-Royce Phantom following their victory over Argentina.

•    Saudi Arabia’s players are, however, denying the report, which has circulated widely.

•    The base price for a Rolls-Royce Phantom is between $500,000 and $600,000 CAD.

In the realm of excess, this is pretty high on the list.

The World Cup tournament is currently underway in Qatar. If you haven't heard about it, you don't listen to the radio or TV, read the newspapers or check the Internet. Footy is everywhere!

Normally, the subject wouldn't make it into the pages of Auto123... except when each player on a team gets a Rolls-Royce as a reward for beating another team. 

According to HypeBeast, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud presented each player with a Phantom model following their November 22 victory over Argentina. The news has been picked up by various credible sources, but Saudi players asked about the gift are denying it happened.

Browse cars for sale available near you

We’re talking about a gift of more than half a million dollars in Canadian currency (pre-owned Phantoms in Montreal go for prices ranging from $650,000 to $700,000). The Saudi team has 26 players on tis squad. Do the math, and you see this reward, if true, is costing the prince between $10 and $15 million. That's small change for the Prince, as you can imagine. 

What’s more, this gift came after the Saudi team’s first victory. What might happen if Saudi Arabia has a good run at the tournament? After their win against Argentina, Saudi Arabia did lose against Poland. The team faces next faces Mexico on November 30. It will be interesting to see what happens if they should win and advance to the second round of the tournament. 

In the worst-case scenario, even should they lose, the athletes will enjoy the prize already earned. If they do, in fact, have their prize.

You May Also Like

Rolls-Royce unveils new Phantom Coupé

Rolls-Royce unveils new Phantom Coupé

Monterey, California - Rolls-Royce is celebrating its 104th anniversary. Proud to be the new owner of this mythical brand (since 2003), BMW AG started back f...

Detroit 2008: Rolls-Royce (video)

Detroit 2008: Rolls-Royce (video)

Rolls-Royce continues on the success of its two-model lineup: the Phantom sedan, in both regular- and extended-wheelbase versions, as well as the new Drophea...

The Inverse Relationship

The Inverse Relationship

I've come to believe that an inverse relationship exists between the degree of vulnerability a motorist is exposed to and the level of danger they choose to ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Buick Sedan - Concept
Buick Shares Sketch of Spectacular New Concept
Article
The next Lincoln Nautilus
Lincoln Nautilus: Images of the Next-Gen SUV ...
Article
2021 Audi R8
2023 Will Be the Last Year for the Audi R8
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Finally, A Female Crash Test Dummy to Reflect How Women Can Be Affected in Collisions
Finally, A Female Crash Test ...
Video
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV Set for 2023
Volvo Teases New Electric SUV...
Video
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, Newer for Generation Four
2023 Honda Pilot: Bigger, New...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 