• The Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud, has reportedly presented each player on the national soccer team with a Rolls-Royce Phantom following their victory over Argentina.

• Saudi Arabia’s players are, however, denying the report, which has circulated widely.

• The base price for a Rolls-Royce Phantom is between $500,000 and $600,000 CAD.

In the realm of excess, this is pretty high on the list.

The World Cup tournament is currently underway in Qatar. If you haven't heard about it, you don't listen to the radio or TV, read the newspapers or check the Internet. Footy is everywhere!

Normally, the subject wouldn't make it into the pages of Auto123... except when each player on a team gets a Rolls-Royce as a reward for beating another team.

According to HypeBeast, Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud presented each player with a Phantom model following their November 22 victory over Argentina. The news has been picked up by various credible sources, but Saudi players asked about the gift are denying it happened.

We’re talking about a gift of more than half a million dollars in Canadian currency (pre-owned Phantoms in Montreal go for prices ranging from $650,000 to $700,000). The Saudi team has 26 players on tis squad. Do the math, and you see this reward, if true, is costing the prince between $10 and $15 million. That's small change for the Prince, as you can imagine.

What’s more, this gift came after the Saudi team’s first victory. What might happen if Saudi Arabia has a good run at the tournament? After their win against Argentina, Saudi Arabia did lose against Poland. The team faces next faces Mexico on November 30. It will be interesting to see what happens if they should win and advance to the second round of the tournament.

In the worst-case scenario, even should they lose, the athletes will enjoy the prize already earned. If they do, in fact, have their prize.