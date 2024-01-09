Rolls-Royce Delivered a Record 6,032 Vehicles in 2023

• Rolls-Royce set an all-time sales record in 2023.

The economy may have made life difficult for many in 2023, but there's always a slice of society that never seems to feel the pinch. Case in point, luxury car manufacturer Rolls-Royce, which posted record sales last year.

The English luxury brand delivered 6,032 vehicles worldwide in 2023, a record since its inception 119 years ago. Rolls-Royce, which became part of the BMW Group in 1998, assembles its models at Goodwood, in southern England.

The manufacturer's most important market in 2023 was the United States, which may surprise some. China is second.

2023 Rolls-Royce Cullinan Photo: Rolls-Royce

The most popular model, you won't be surprised to learn, was the Cullinan SUV. The Ghost sedan, the smaller of the two Rolls-Royce sedans, came second.

The year at Rolls-Royce was also marked by the debut of the brand's first electric model, the Spectre sedan. The new EV essentially takes the place of the Wraith and Dawn models, which are being sent into retirement.

Rolls-Royce has also recently focused on its Bespoke division, which generates higher profit margins for the company. It offers additional special options to enable customers to further personalize their new vehicle, whether with unique paintwork, special accents or even unique fragrances for the interior.

The brand's Managing Director, Chris Brownridge, had this to say about the results: “It’s especially encouraging to see the enormous interest in and demand for Spectre, supporting the decision to adopt a bold, all-electric strategy for future model development and production. The record level of Bespoke commissions, both by volume and value, also underlines our position within the luxury sector.”

It will be worth watching in 2024 how sales go for the Spectre electric model. Will we see a slowdown after the initial response, or will results be strong throughout the year?

