Toyota Shares Images of Two Electric Concepts

• Toyota shares images of the FT-Se and FT-3e electric concepts.

We know that Toyota is playing catch-up in the race to electrification. We’re starting to see the first results of its efforts now, as the company known as a hybridity pioneer prepares to debut some new all-electric models.

Next week, the Japanese auto giant will use the platform of the 2023 Tokyo Motor Show – now officially the Japan Mobility Show - to present two new concepts.

To give consumers a taste of what's in store, the company this week shared images of the two all-electric models coming to the show, one a sports car, the other an SUV.

The Toyota FT-Se all-electric concept Photo: Toyota

Preview of the new Toyota FT-Se concept Photo: Toyota

Toyota FT-Se sports car

The contours of this sporty model are rather spectacular, but also very Japanese. The front and rear tracks are wide, and the design of the rear section, with its integrated spoiler, betrays the model's performance side. No surprise, a GR (Gazoo Racing) logo is clearly visible.

The interior design is very futuristic, leading with the video-game-style steering wheel. We can also see a dashboard consisting mostly of screens.

Recall that last week, we reported on renewed speculation about a return of the Celica nameplate, which adds to rumours of a reborn, electric MR-2 also coming. Could this new concepts inherit either of those names? Whether it does or not, we can rejoice at the possible return of another sports car to the range.

Toyota FT-3e concept Photo: Toyota

The all-new Toyota FT-3e concept Photo: Toyota

Toyota FT-3e SUV

About this other concept shown, little information is available at the moment, but we'll soon find out more. It’s important to be careful when models are presented in Japan. While some may eventually hit North America, many are destined for the local Japanese market or elsewhere in the world.

We'll find out more during the first days of the Tokyo auto show, which gets underway next week.