Originally, SUVs were mostly trucks disguised with a tailgate. Today, they’ve become the default choice for North American families, from small urban crossovers to body-on-frame behemoths. However, bigger doesn’t automatically mean safer, especially when considering limited visibility and the increased danger to other road users.

This is why data from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) remains the benchmark for safety. The organization has just published its final 2025 list of the safest vehicles, including only those that earned its Top Safety Pick (TSP) or Top Safety Pick+ (TSP+) ratings.

Subcompact and compact SUVs

This segment is arguably the most popular in Canada and across North America. It includes luxury models as well as more affordable SUVs, not to mention several 100-percent electric options.

Among the distinguished models, we notably find the Acura ADX, BMW X3 (TSP+ for units built after April 2025), Genesis GV60, Hyundai Ioniq 5, Hyundai Tucson, Mazda CX-30 and Mazda CX-50, as well as the electric Toyota bZ4X and Subaru Solterra. The popular Nissan Rogue and the highly-regarded Subaru Forester also appear on the list, depending on the model year.

Midsize SUVs

Moving up a notch provides more space and often a third row. This is the ideal segment for most families, with a wide range of powertrains: V6, hybrids, plug-in hybrids or electrics.

Among the safest according to the IIHS are the Ford Explorer, Ford Mustang Mach-E, Honda Passport, Kia EV9, Mazda CX-70, Mazda CX-90, Nissan Pathfinder, Subaru Ascent and Tesla Model Y, as well as the Volkswagen Atlas and Atlas Cross Sport for recent model-years.

Luxury Midsize SUVs

For those seeking a higher level of refinement without sacrificing safety, several luxury brands dominate these rankings. The Acura MDX, Audi Q5 Sportback and Q6 E-Tron, BMW X5, Genesis GV70, GV80, Lexus NX, Lincoln Nautilus and Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE, as well as the Volvo EX90 and XC90, all stand out for their exemplary results.

Full-size SUVs

In this category, the selection is more limited but very robust. The Audi Q7, Infiniti QX80, Nissan Armada and Rivian R1S (for models produced after August 2024) are the only large SUVs to have obtained a TSP+ rating.

If safety is your absolute priority, choosing an SUV with the Top Safety Pick+ designation remains the best shortcut to avoid unpleasant surprises. In a North American context where collisions with SUVs are becoming increasingly serious for pedestrians and cyclists, investing in prevention technologies and structural rigidity is more crucial than ever.