Jeep Puts Temporary Halt on Sales of 2022 Grand Cherokee Over Keyfob Bug

The 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, which marks the debut of the model’s new generation, is beset by a very particular problem, one that is figuratively and literally small but has nonetheless forced Stellantis to order dealers to temporarily halt sales of the SUV.

The problem is related to the smart key, or fob, which can lose its connection with the vehicle. If that happens, the vehicle won’t comply when the fob-holding user attempts to start the engine, since it doesn’t recognize the keyfob and thinks someone is attempting to steal it. A number of media outlets reported the news yesterday after a notice sent to dealers was intercepted.

In the U.S., Jeep said it has found a solution to the problem and is working to send the parts needed to fix it to dealers quickly. It should be noted that the problem affects only certain editions of the new Grand Cherokee, so we won't have a widespread recall.

We have contacted Stellantis in Canada to see if any models are affected here. We will update this news when we have more information.

According to the Mopar Insiders website, the problem lies with the vehicle's radio frequency module. Among other things, the module functions as a receiver for signals from the keyfob when attempting to unlock the doors. It also checks to see if the fob is nearby when someone attempts to open the locked door.

Reports indicate that Jeep’s plan is to replace the radio frequency module on affected Grand Cherokees – at no charge to owners, of course. Presumably, that module is what’s being sent to dealers right now.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, steering wheel
Photo: Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, steering wheel

