Jeep Announces Canadian Pricing for 2022 Grand Cherokee

A few days ago, Jeep unveiled the next generation of one of its flagship models. The big reveal of the new Grand Cherokee didn’t reveal all that much in terms of surprises, since the extended version of the SUV’s new edition was presented last January. The new signature and design of this important product for the brand were already, like the proverbial cat, out of the bag.

Today, Jeep’s Canadian division announced the pricing for the 2022 lineup, at least for the models that will be offered from the start (we note the absence of a few variants, including the Trackhawk version).

Of particular note with the new generation are improvements made to the Trailhawk model, as well as the arrival of the new 4xe variant. That version, with an electric range of 40 km, will really offer something interesting with this vehicle.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, from above
Photo: Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, from above

As for the prices of the 2022 models, there are increases with most variants, but it's more pronounced at the lower end of the lineup than at the higher end. For example, the entry-level Laredo model is up nearly $2,000 from $49,565 to $51,545. The same goes for the Limited model, which sees its price rise from $57,565 to $59,045 (all prices are in Canadian dollars).

With the Overland variant, the new offering is $68,045. It was $20 more last year. As for the Summit model, its price has gone up by $480.

Below is the price list announced by Jeep. Note that the Altitude and Summit Reserve models are packages added to the model that precedes them in the lineup. Note as well that to all prices listed, you must add the exorbitant shipping and preparation fees, set here at $2,095.

And don't look for prices on the 4xe plug-in hybrid models; information on those is still to come.

2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, interior
Photo: Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee, interior

Price list

.. Price with V6Price with V8
 Grand Cherokee Laredo$51,545 
 Grand Cherokee Altitude$55,040 
 Grand Cherokee Limited$59,045 
 Grand Cherokee Trailhawk$63,645$67,140
 Grand Cherokee Overland$68,045$71,540
 Grand Cherokee Summit$73,545$77,040
 Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve$78,040$81,535
Photos:Jeep
2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee pictures
See the complete Gallery

