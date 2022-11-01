Auto123 presents three Top 10 lists of SUVs available in 2022-2023. Today, our Top 10 mid-size SUVs in Canada - with one extra as a bonus!
The battle is heating up in this three-row mid-size crossover category. These alternatives to the classic minivan are definitely more fun to drive on a daily basis or on the road with the kids.
That said, when it comes to practicality, especially for larger families, all these larger vehicles have yet to completely displace the trusty, hated and beloved minivan, which hangs in there.
While some blue-chip models remain on the 2022 schedule with very little change, others are getting a welcome update, while a new player joins the pack.
Hyundai Palisade and Kia Telluride
It's almost unfair to treat these two Korean heavyweights together. But not, because the fact is the two SUVs are both products of the Hyundai Motor Group and share many components, including the powertrain, the platform and even the countless safety systems found aboard.
Because yes, there's a mega-feast of technology in the Telluride and Palisade, especially in the more upscale trims. In fact, the craftsmanship is so good in those Sunday-Best variants that it’s reasonable to think they have started to poach away buyers normally found in the luxury categories.
