Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

A Second Identical Recall for the Hyundai Ioniq

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Hyundai is recalling its compact Ioniq due to a fire hazard. If that sounds familiar, you have a decent memory: back in 2018, a first recall to fix the same problem had been issued.

The versions of the Ioniq affected are the hybrid and plug-in hybrid variants. The company explains that the problem is in the power relay assembly and that 10,575 models are affected. The defect could cause the assembly to overheat, increasing the risk of thermal damage and fire where it is located, under the rear seats.

At the time of the first recall, Hyundai replaced either the main relay or the assembly, depending on the extent of the damage. The original filings stated that no accidents or injuries were reported.

Browse cars for sale available near you

After the recall, four fires were reported in the past year, according to the timeline provided by Hyundai. The company identified five vehicles that were not properly repaired in an investigation of 11 models that had been included in the initial recall. According to Hyundai, about 1 percent of the 10,575 affected vehicles might turn out to have a problem.

That works out to not many models, but obviously Hyundai prefers not to take any chances.

Dealers and owners will be notified by August 26, and the vehicles will then be checked at service centres. Repairs will of course be made at the company's expense.

To find out if your model has the defect, Hyundai explains that if the vehicle's HEV light comes on, or if the vehicle cannot be started, it could be experiencing the problem.

Hyundai Ioniq PHEV
Photo: Hyundai
Hyundai Ioniq PHEV

You May Also Like

Here Are the Top 10 Least-Polluting New Vehicles in Canada

Here Are the Top 10 Least-Polluting New Vehicles in Canada

Auto123 presents the 10 “cleanest” vehicles in Canada in 2021, according to the handy EnerGuide. Here are the new vehicle models that aren’t all-electric and...

Hyundai to Replace the Batteries of its Electric Kona Models

Hyundai to Replace the Batteries of its Electric Kona Models

Hyundai will replace the batteries of its Kona EV to solve the fire-risk problem affecting the models. A total of 82,000 vehicles are affected by the recall.

Hyundai Will End Production of the Ioniq Next Month

Hyundai Will End Production of the Ioniq Next Month

Hyundai has announced that production of its Ioniq model will end next month. The hatchback, introduced in 2017, paved the way for the introduction of the Io...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
A unique event to celebrate July 4th, in Alaska
Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: A...
Article
2021 Ford Expedition Timberline
Ford Announces Fix for Recalled Expedition an...
Article
The 1966 and 2021 Ford Broncos
10 Resurrected Model Names, Because Nostalgia...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Fourth of July and Destruction of Vehicles: An Alaskan Way to Celebrate Independence Day
Fourth of July and Destructio...
Video
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets Best-Possible Top Safety Pick+ Rating from IIHS
Hyundai’s New Ioniq 5 EV Gets...
Video
An Incredible Collection of Vintage Cars Comes to Light in France
An Incredible Collection of V...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 