Small Number of Hyundai Santa Fe, Kia Sorento SUVs Being Recalled for Fire Risk

Automotive columnist:

•    Hyundai and Kia are recalling a small number of Santa Fe and Sorento SUVs to address a fire hazard.

•    Only 360 vehicles are affected, but the risk is significant enough justify the recall.

•    The affected vehicles received a defective fuel tank during assembly.

Hyundai and Kia are issuing a recall that affects very few vehicles all told, but the risk to owners is significant, which justifies both the action being taken by the carmakers, and our bringing it to your attention.  

The recalled vehicles are the 2022 Hyundai Santa Fe and Kia Sorento, in both cases the plug-in hybrid versions. The issue involves a potential fuel tank defect. Several warranty claims related to tanks provided to the carmaker by a specific supplier have been filed. Said tanks were supplied prior to a parts shortage-related shutdown in April 2022.

A total of 326 Santa Fe and 34 Sorento SUVs are affected. Of the Hyundai SUVs, 54 units are in Canada; it’s not known yet how many of the Kias are in Canada. Santa Fe owners can obtain more details about the recall and the steps to take by entering their vehicle's VIN on this web page.

2022 Kia Sorento PHEV
Photo: Kia
2022 Kia Sorento PHEV

Regarding the potentially dangerous situation, the company explains that due to a “manufacturing issue at the supplier, the fuel tank may have been improperly molded at the seam. An improperly molded fuel tank can result in a fuel leak.”

The incorrect fuel tank molding at the supplier occurred between April 7 and 9, 2022, so it is clear which models are affected. “The molding processes were corrected in production at the supplier on 4/10/2022," Hyundai said. At the time the recall process was initiated, Hyundai reported that no incidents involving a fuel leak had occurred in the United States. “There are no confirmed accidents, injuries or fires related to this condition. “The recall was deemed necessary after reports of three incidents in Europe.

Owners should expect to be notified of the problem and the repair procedure (inspection and tank replacement) by the end of March.

Daniel Rufiange
Daniel Rufiange
