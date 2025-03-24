For decades, the Chevrolet Suburban has been a mainstay of presidential escorts and U.S. Secret Service protection missions. But a major change could be underway: General Motors is working with the Secret Service to develop an armored version of the Cadillac Escalade to replace the Suburban HDs the agency currently uses.

This development marks a significant transition. Although the presidential limousine nicknamed “The Beast” is already a Cadillac mounted on a heavy truck chassis, escort vehicles have historically been Suburbans.

A modified Chevrolet Suburban used vy the U.S. Secret Service | Photo: YouTube (FirstThirtyMinutes - Police Video Games and Mods)

An Escalade inspired by the Suburban Shield

On its official communication channels, the Secret Service recently shared an image of an armoured vehicle that looks like an Escalade, but based on GM Defense's Suburban Shield. This model uses several standard market components, which would facilitate its adoption into the government fleet.

“As threats evolve, we continue to explore emerging technologies to ensure our armored vehicles provide the highest level of safety for our protectees,” the federal agency said. Last week, its director, Sean Curran, met with General Motors executives at the GM Global Design Center in Warren, Michigan, to discuss advances in armor and safety.

$14.8 Million contract with GM

According to Reuters, GM has reportedly obtained a $14.8 million contract from the Department of Homeland Security and the Secret Service to develop a new version of "The Beast." This information had not yet been publicly disclosed, and it will be several years before this project comes to fruition.

“We are too far out to speak to any specific costs or dates,” a Secret Service spokesperson said. The federal agency emphasizes that each new generation of armoured vehicle takes years of development before being operational.

An Escalade HD for the general public? Unlikely…

If GM and the U.S. government do make this change happen, will we ever see a Cadillac Escalade HD on the open market? The answer is probably no.

The Suburban HD hasn’t been available to the general public since the 2500HD was discontinued in 2014, and an Escalade HD has never existed under that name. Even though the Escalade has heavy-duty capabilities, it has never worn the HD badge.

However, for those into these kinds of vehicles, there is still the option to buy an Escalade ESV and have it modified with military-grade armour through specialized providers.