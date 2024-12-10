Waymo Autonomous Taxis Coming Soon to Miami

• Miami is confirmed as the fifth city to be serviced by Waymo’s self-driving taxis.

Waymo's self-driving taxis have been in service in San Francisco and Los Angeles, in California, since mid-November, and they also currently serve Phoenix, Arizona, and Austin, Texas. The next city on Waymo’s expansion list is Miami, which will give Floridians - and many Canadian snowbirds - a first-hand look at and experience with autonomous vehicles.

The expansion of Waymo’s service to Miami is scheduled for 2026, though the company will actually deploy its fleet of Jaguar I-Paces on the city's streets from early 2025, for a period of testing and adaptation.

The city of Miami will welcome its first Waymo self-driving taxis next year | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Miami, a logical choice

The choice of Miami is no accident. Waymo points to the city being an emerging centre for technological innovation.

Waymo will partner with leading mobility solutions Moove to manage fleet operations, infrastructure and vehicle charging. This strategic partnership, already in place in Phoenix, is designed to ensure an efficient transition to operational service in Miami by 2026.

Waymo has tested its technology under complex weather conditions, including Florida's heavy rains, to guarantee the reliability of its systems. Currently, the company already manages over 150,000 weekly trips in Phoenix, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Austin.

A shared vision

Miami Mayor Francis X Suarez welcomed the initiative, stating that “Fully autonomous driving technology offers a safe and convenient option to the people of Miami… Waymo’s commitment to sustainability with their all-electric fleet is the perfect mobility option to our city as we continue to prioritize low cost, clean energy.”

Beyond this latest expansion, the way forward for Waymo will be interesting to watch, considering the potential arrival on the robotaxi market of Tesla and Elon Musk, now close to power in Washington.