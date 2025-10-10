Tesla's Semi-Autonomous Driving Under Investigation Again

U.S. authorities have launched a new investigation into Tesla's Full Self-Driving (FSD) assistance system, which is installed on nearly 2.9 million vehicles in the U.S.

This decision follows numerous reports indicating that cars allegedly committed infractions while the software was active. Among the no-nos committed by the vehicles, running red lights, improperly departing lane and other behaviours deemed unpredictable and dangerous.

In Canada, meanwhile, Transport Canada has identified 20,667 vehicles affected by a recall aimed at correcting certain flaws in the system. The targeted models include the majority of Model S, Model X, Model 3 and Model Y vehicles produced between 2016 and 2023.

The ongoing investigation

For several months, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has been analyzing incident reports related to FSD. Some of them describe situations where the software allegedly caused manoeuvres that broke traffic laws, and some that required quick intervention by the driver to avoid an accident.

Between the summer of 2021 and the summer of 2022, 273 collisions involving Tesla's autonomous mode were recorded. These events led the NHTSA to re-evaluate the system's reliability and safety.

Tesla Model S | Photo: Tesla

The recall in Canada

In Canada, Transport Canada has confirmed that an official recall affects Tesla vehicles equipped with FSD. Affected owners will receive a notice in the coming weeks. A remote software update will correct the problems without requiring a visit to a service centre.

The U.S. investigation aims to verify whether Tesla has properly communicated the limits of its system and whether the alerts intended for the driver allow for a quick retaking of control in case of failure. Experts are also examining the software's ability to correctly recognize traffic lights and road markings in complex environments.

Caution with FSD

Even though Full Self-Driving represents a significant technological advancement, authorities remind users that it is not a fully autonomous system. The driver must remain attentive and ready to intervene at all times. The recorded incidents confirm that the technology is progressing, but it still requires adjustments before it can guarantee total safety on the road.