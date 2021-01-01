We regularly see manufacturers offering targeted accessories for some of their models. But shoes?

That's what will be available to future owners of the new Nissan Z, or just fans who want to associate themselves with the model. The Negroni brand is partnering with Nissan to create three colours of shoes designed for driving (Idea Corsa x Nissan Z). The colours, of course, match those available with the car (Lightning Yellow, Ceylon Blue or White).

The three colours are embellished with silver for the central part and the N-shaped element on the sides. Plus, there’s a small Z logo on the heel. The unique design elements have been grafted onto an existing Negroni shoe, the Idea Corsa.

Photo: Negroni The Idea Corsa shoe, in blue

$428 and up!

These shoes are available now for those want to make an online purchase. Be prepared to pay, though. The white version is the cheapest at 37,400 yen ($428.35 CAD at today's exchange rate); the Ceylon Blue version costs 46,200 yen ($529.14); and the Lightning Yellow sells for 48,400 yen ($554.34).

The 2023 Nissan Z was finally presented a week and a half ago, and it’s safe to say it is highly anticipated by enthusiasts. It runs on a twin-turbocharged 3.0L V6 engine developing 400 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. It will come standard with a 6-speed manual transmission while a 9-speed automatic transmission will be offered as an option.

The model is expected to arrive early next year and pricing will be announced later. Until then, you can still get your Z fix with the purchase of these pricy but nifty shoes.

Photo: Negroni The Idea Corsa shoe, in yellow