This is one reveal we were looking forward to. After endless speculations regarding its date of arrival, and other elements like the drivetrain, we finally have official information from the manufacturer who just unveiled its latest iteration of its sports car.

To mark its importance, let's just remember that the Z is like the Mustang at Ford, the Corvette at Chevrolet or even the 911 at Porsche - a flagship model, an utter icon. A vehicle that represents the brand, its DNA.

The Z is Nissan, and Nissan is the Z; it couldn't be clearer.

Now, here is finally what what's with the newest edition when it reaches our market in the next few months.

The style

The Prototype Z was unveiled last year and the consensus was clear; we were (almost) in the presence of the production model. There have been tweaks here and there, but essentially, the version that's going to hit dealers doesn't disappoint. It respects both the approach of the design study as well as the rich history of the model, namely in terms of the design of the headlights and taillights, and the retro-looking logo that can be found, among other things, behind the rear windows.

Photo: Nissan 2023 Nissan Z, in blue

Versions

In Canada, two versions of the Z will be offered: Sport and Performance. A limited edition, the Proto Spec, will also be offered, but the quantity remains a secret for now. That version will be recognizable by its yellow accents, from the stitching on the seats inside to the color of the brake calipers.

The Sport version will be delivered standard with quite a bit of equipment, notably intelligent cruise control, automatic climate control, USB A and C sockets, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto applications, as well as the Siri Eyes Free system. The Performance model, meanwhile, gains an 8-speaker Bose audio system, NissanConnect services, Wi-Fi connection, mechanical limited-slip differential and aluminum set of pedals. Note that fabric covers the seats of the Sport, while leather is applied to the Performance.

Photo: Nissan 2023 Nissan Z, in yellow

One engine and two gearboxes

As anticipated, the new Z (no longer using the numeric prefix) will be powered by a twin-turbo 3.0L V6 engine, which will deliver an output of 400 hp (6400 RPM) and 350 lb-ft of torque (between 1600 and 5600 RPM).

Better still, a close-ratio 6-speed manual transmission will be standard with both versions, while a 9-speed automatic transmission will be available. With the manual gearbox, enthusiasts will find SynchroRev Match technology that allows the computer to take care of the heel-and-toe operation during downshifts. A new feature will also be delivered with the Performance model, an advanced start-up assistance control system. It helps the driver enjoy smooth acceleration from a stopped position. Models equipped with the automatic transmission take advantage of the Launch Control feature, which is very useful when you want to take off like a rocket from a standing stop.

Photo: Nissan 2023 Nissan Z, wheel

A more-fun-to-drive Z

Driving pleasure was already very strong with the current Z, even as that model aged. Nissan assures us that the experience will be enhanced thanks to a myriad of improvements made to the settings of the car, from the front and rear suspension to the presence of wider tires in the front, on top of an increased rigidity of the body. The manufacturer promises you'll be able to tackle the corners with even more poise and confidence.

In addition, the shock absorbers promise a better absorption of the unevenness of the road (of the order of 20%) so that the car offers a more… user-friendly performance.

Standard and Sport driving modes will allow the car to behave depending on the mood or the situation. With the Sport setting, the engine, steering and the rest of the Z go into attack mode.

Interior

Inside, it won’t be difficult to appreciate, as the design of the current model is 15 years old. The seats, for one, promise to be a lot more welcoming. In front of the driver, we find a digital display instrument cluster. On the 12.3-inch screen, the driver can customize the information he wants. An 8-inch unit now sits at the center console.

An interesting touch, Nissan has kept the three analog gauges, a characteristic unique to the model. They will provide information on boost, turbo pressure, as well as voltage.

Finally, in terms of colors, the car will be offered with two monochrome tints, diamond black metallic and industrial bronze metallic. Also, five two-tone combinations will be possible, all with a black roof: rocky gray, seiran blue, ikazuchi yellow, passion red and eternal white.

Inside, black, red and blue will be possible.

The Nissan Z 2023 is expected in the first half of 2022. This text remains an overview of the model. We will have the opportunity to get back to you with more details and details, including prices when they are communicated to us.