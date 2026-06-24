Slate’s pickup gets $24,950 starting price in U.S.

Slate has announced pricing for its small electric pickup truck in the U.S., and with a $24,950 USD MSRP, the fledgling EV maker is sticking to its commitment to deliver an affordable vehicle.

That starting price works out to about $35,400 CAD, though it’s worth remembering that the American firm has no plans to attack the Canadian market just yet.

From the start, Slate claimed it was on a mission to deliver an affordable electric truck. The Slate pickup was presented for the first time in the spring of 2025 with the ambition of revolutionizing the small-format pickup truck market. At that time, the manufacturer floated a sub-$28,000 price tag.

To help it get to the right place, pricing-wise, Slate’s pickup hews to a minimalist concept, with the firm giving buyers the ability to customize the vehicle according to tastes and needs, and if they’re willing to pay more. The catalog thus includes no fewer than 200 accessories to add more personality to the vehicle or make it more practical.

| Photo: Slate Auto

Slate SUV pricing also announced

Slate also plans an SUV variant, and it announced the base price of the small electric SUV as well. It will cost buyers $5,000 USD more, with a starting price of $29,950 (or about $42,500 CAD).

The manufacturer will offer two versions of the electric SUV: Squareback and Fastback.

Over 180,000 reservations

“More than 180,000 reservation holders have told us they are ready for an affordable, reliable vehicle designed around their lifestyle,” said Peter Faricy, CEO of Slate. “Slate gives customers the freedom to buy only what they need today and to customize their vehicle as their needs evolve tomorrow. We look forward to starting to see Slates on roads across America later this year,” he added.

The first units are scheduled to be delivered in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2026. A simple $300 deposit is all it takes to secure a reservation, so the next step for Slate will be to see how many of those reservations are solid enough that potential buyers will fork over some real money.