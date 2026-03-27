Slate Tested Its Electric Pickup Truck This Winter

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Slate, the American company promising an affordable small electric pickup, has tested its vehicle in winter conditions.

The tests were conducted this winter in Houghton County, Michigan, specifically at the Keweenaw Research Center facilities. The development team for this small electric pickup wanted to evaluate the vehicle's behaviour under winter conditions.

Notably, they put the Slate pickup through its paces on an icy and snowy course to assess traction and handling.

| Photo: Slate Auto

The team also drove a Slate pickup through a 25-cm-deep basin filled with slush, ice water and snow. The vehicle was then placed in a cold chamber to freeze the components solid.

A vehicle start-up simulation after a night of extreme cold was also tested.

According to the information provided by the manufacturer, the tests were highly conclusive.

| Photo: Slate Auto

What is the Slate pickup’s payload capacity?

Earlier this month, Slate provided further details regarding the capabilities of its small truck. Its payload capacity is rated at 1,400 lb. That figure is about the equivalent of 40 concrete blocks or 23 sheets of 3/4-inch plywood.

The vehicle developed by Slate is intended to be a practical, versatile and affordable small electric pickup. It measures only 4.43 metres in length, making it maneuverable and easy to park in urban environments. Its bed measures 5 feet (1.5 metres). Projected range is established at 241 km with the standard battery and 386 km with the extended-range battery.