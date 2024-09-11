To say that Ram is lagging behind in the electric pickup segment is an understatement. The company has been outpaced by all-electric manufacturers such as Rivian and Tesla, but especially by its two main rivals, Ford and General Motors.

We know a model is in the pipeline, Ram having announced it – and shown an early version - several months ago. We know it's due for 2025, too. Now we know where it will be built: at the Stellantis plant in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The Ram 1500 REV, scheduled for launch before the end of this year, will be assembled alongside gasoline-powered versions of the model.

The 1500 Ramcharger variant, essentially be a range-extending electric model, will also be built at the same location.

Stellantis says it will invest $406 million in three Michigan plants to support its multi-energy strategy, which refers to the use of platforms for gasoline, electric and hybrid vehicles.

Other investments are planned for the Warren assembly plant for the construction of the Jeep Wagoneer S (electric) and the Dundee Engine plan, which is responsible for the production of battery trays and other battery-related processes.

Le Ram 1500 REV |

Stellantis boss Carlos Tavares praised the quality of the work done at the Sterling Heights plant.

“Sterling Heights Assembly has performed an incredible transformation in record time and I want to thank our colleagues for this great achievement. Gearing up to build our first-ever Ram electric truck and the range-extended version in Michigan is a meaningful moment of pride for our teams. With these investments supporting both Jeep and Ram, we’re adding innovations to our Michigan manufacturing footprint to support a multienergy approach that is laser-focused on customer demand.”

The news is good news for workers there, especially in light of the announcement earlier this year of layoffs at the Warren plant this year with the discontinuation of Ram 1500 Classic production.