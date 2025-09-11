Stellantis has officially confirmed what many knew was coming: the auto giant will no longer aim for 100-percent electric vehicle sales in Europe by 2030. The announcement was made by Jean-Philippe Imparato, Head of Stellantis Europe, at the 2025 Munich Motor Show.

This decision marks a step back from the Dare Forward 2030 plan presented in 2022 by former CEO Carlos Tavares. That initiative included €50 billion in investments in electrification and a transition to an all-electric European lineup by the end of the decade.

However, faced with stagnating demand for EVs, continued high prices, delays in developing sufficient charging infrastructure and increased competition from Chinese brands, Stellantis has had to readjust its ambitions.

Inside Stellantis' Mirafiori factory in Italy | Photo: Stellantis

Greater flexibility

Under the leadership of new CEO Antonio Filosa, Stellantis is focusing instead on a multi-energy strategy. The company will continue to invest in electric vehicles but will also develop hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains to better meet the diverse needs of consumers and preserve its profitability.

Imparato also described the European Union's goal of mandating 100-percent zero-emission vehicle sales by 2035 as "unrealistic" under current conditions.

Impact in North America

The revised strategy change does not only affect Europe. In North America, Stellantis has slowed production of several electrified models, including the electric Jeep Wagoneer S and the Dodge Charger Daytona EV, as the end of the $7,500 U.S. federal tax credit on EVs approaches. Dealers confirm that some orders for EVs and plug-in hybrids are being suspended or limited.

Dodge Charger EV | Photo: Dodge

A widespread industry trend

Stellantis isn’t the only company rethinking its objectives. Ford, Mercedes-Benz and Volvo have also softened their electrification plans. A consensus is emerging: all-electric remains the final destination, but the journey to get there will be longer and more gradual than expected.

Investments still planned

Despite abandoning the 2030 target, Stellantis is continuing with several projects in the electric field, including:

• An LFP battery plant in Spain;

• A partnership with Leapmotor in China to reduce costs;

• A series of new EV launches planned by 2030 in the European, North American and Asian markets.

The goal of carbon neutrality by 2038 remains unchanged. Stellantis will rely on a mix of EVs, hybrids, and plug-in hybrids to achieve it.