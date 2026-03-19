Stellantis has finally introduced its long-awaited NACS (North American Charging System) to CCS (Combined Charging System) adapter. The company was the last of the major global automakers to reach an agreement with Tesla in 2024, and owners of its EVs are among the last to gain access to the superchargers, but now they have. All they need is a $386 adapter.

Expanding charging access

Until now, owners of electric models made by Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, Ram and Maserati were largely restricted to public CCS networks or the handful of Tesla "Magic Dock" locations equipped with built-in adapters. With the release of the new standalone piece of equipment, drivers can now access more than 27,500 Tesla V3 and V4 Superchargers across Canada and the U.S.

The list of models ranges from the performance-oriented Dodge Charger Daytona and Maserati Folgore series to the practical Ram ProMaster EV and the small Fiat 500e. Upcoming models like the Jeep Wagoneer S and Recon are also set to benefit from this expanded network.

| Photo: Stellantis

Pricing and availability

The NACS-CCS adapter is currently available through certified Stellantis dealerships and via the Mopar.ca website. It carries a retail price of $386 CAD, though a 5-percent discount is being offered at the time of launch to encourage early adoption.

For those looking to bypass the need for an adapter entirely, the wait is almost over. The 2027 Dodge Charger Daytona is slated to be the first Stellantis vehicle designed with a native NACS port. Expected to hit showrooms by the end of this year, this model will plug directly into Tesla stalls. At the same time, these owners will receive a CCS adapter to ensure they can still use conventional non-Tesla fast chargers.

The IONNA network

While the partnership with Tesla provides an immediate solution to any range anxiety suffered by its customers, Stellantis isn’t dumping all its eggs in one basket. The automaker has teamed up with seven other industry giants — including BMW, GM, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz and Toyota — to develop a proprietary high-speed charging network known as IONNA.

The joint venture aims to deploy at least 30,000 high-powered charging stations across North America by 2030. These locations, envisioned as premium recharging hubs, will cater to both NACS and CCS connectors. The catch for Canadian EV owners, however, is that while the rollout is underway in the U.S., no IONNA station has yet gone into service north of the border.