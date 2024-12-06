Nissan had good news to share with owners of its Ariya SUV yesterday as the company announced the launch of the Nissan Energy Charging Network (NECN).

The network, which will be operational starting next Tuesday, December 10th, will give owners access to 17,800 Tesla Supercharger stations in the United States and Canada.

In total, the addition of the new stations accessible to Ariya owners brings the total to some 100,000 public charging stations in the United States and 25,000 in Canada.

Owners will need an adapter to connect to Tesla's North American Charging Standard (NACS) connectors. It will be offered by Nissan for $309.99 CAD and can be ordered from the brand's dealerships.

Starting in 2025, electric models bearing the Nissan logo and intended for our markets will be manufactured with the NACS port.

The Nissan Ariya e4orce | Photo: B.Charette

Nissan says that in addition to access to Tesla Superchargers, the NECN network also includes access to the ChargeHub, Shell, Flo, Chargepoint, Electric Circuit, BC Hydro, and Ivy networks. In the U.S., count in the Electrify America, Shell, Chargepoint, and EVgo networks.

And the process is simplified with the MyNissan app. It allows owners to locate charging stations remotely to check their availability, monitor the charging status of their vehicle and make payments via the app.

Nissan vehicles (confirmation is still to come regarding the brand's other electric model, the LEAF sedan) thus join those from Ford, General Motors and Volvo that have access to Tesla Superchargers. Others will follow in 2025, as many manufacturers have decided to follow suit with the use of Tesla's NACS ports.

This is one more measure that is likely to make the difference for some consumers between buying an electric model or putting it off "until the next one".