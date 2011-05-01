Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Car Releases

It Looks Like Stellantis Will Present Its New Inline-6 at the New York Auto Show

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

We've been hearing about the arrival of a new inline-6 engine from the Stellantis group for a while now. The models most likely to benefit from the addition of the new, more-efficient engine carry the Dodge and Jeep badges.

The automaker is now hinting that it will present this new engine during media days of the upcoming New York Auto Show, scheduled for April 13 and 14.

What got everyone's attention was the simple answer Jim Morrison, head of the Jeep brand for North American manager, gave to a question about the engine during a roundtable discussion at the Chicago Auto Show: “Are you coming to New York?”

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The engine is even said to have a name: Tornado. We know the current 3.6L V6 as the Pentastar, of course. It’s expected the Tornado will be turbocharged and have a displacement of 3.0L. A 48-volt light hybrid system will also be grafted onto it. And we're not talking about a simple enlarged version of the 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder block that we know from this manufacturer. The new engine would have very small and close bores, as well as aluminum cylinder liners.

The first model to get the engine would be the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Wagoneer would also receive it, and from there the next generations of the Challenger and Charger would get it as well, as would Ram pickup trucks.

The raison d’être of the new Tornado is first and foremost to replace the brand's famed 5.7L V8. Different versions could also be offered, each with their own advantages.

Jeep Wagoneer
Photo: Jeep
Jeep Wagoneer

You May Also Like

Days of the V8 Engine Are Numbered, Says Dodge

Days of the V8 Engine Are Numbered, Says Dodge

According to Dodge's big boss, the days of the V8 engine are numbered. The news comes as no surprise, but when it’s the CEO of a brand that relies on this ty...

The 2012 Mazda3 SKYACTIV: only 4.9L / 100km on the highway

The 2012 Mazda3 SKYACTIV: only 4.9L / 100km on the highway

While most automakers are turning toward hybrid or electric technologies to improve the fuel efficiency ratings of their fleet, Mazda has taken a different r...

New York 2011: BMW confirms 4-cylinder engine for Z4 roadster

New York 2011: BMW confirms 4-cylinder engine for Z4 road...

Last week, BMW promised a new four-cylinder vehicle for the North American market. Right on the eve of the New York Auto Show (April 22-May 1, 2011), the Ger...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Nissan Armada, badging
Could We Get a New, V6-Powered Nissan Armada ...
Article
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz Pulling the A-Class from North ...
Article
2023 Chevrolet Blazer
Nips and Tucks for the 2023 Chevrolet Blazer
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is on Display Outside the Buffalo Auto Show
A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is...
Video
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo-Dog Get Some Love from the EV6
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo...
Video
Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 