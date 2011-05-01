We've been hearing about the arrival of a new inline-6 engine from the Stellantis group for a while now. The models most likely to benefit from the addition of the new, more-efficient engine carry the Dodge and Jeep badges.

The automaker is now hinting that it will present this new engine during media days of the upcoming New York Auto Show, scheduled for April 13 and 14.

What got everyone's attention was the simple answer Jim Morrison, head of the Jeep brand for North American manager, gave to a question about the engine during a roundtable discussion at the Chicago Auto Show: “Are you coming to New York?”

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The engine is even said to have a name: Tornado. We know the current 3.6L V6 as the Pentastar, of course. It’s expected the Tornado will be turbocharged and have a displacement of 3.0L. A 48-volt light hybrid system will also be grafted onto it. And we're not talking about a simple enlarged version of the 2.0L turbo 4-cylinder block that we know from this manufacturer. The new engine would have very small and close bores, as well as aluminum cylinder liners.

The first model to get the engine would be the Jeep Grand Cherokee. The Wagoneer would also receive it, and from there the next generations of the Challenger and Charger would get it as well, as would Ram pickup trucks.

The raison d’être of the new Tornado is first and foremost to replace the brand's famed 5.7L V8. Different versions could also be offered, each with their own advantages.