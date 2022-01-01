The Stellantis assembly plants in Brampton and Windsor, Ontario received some great news yesterday. The parent company announced $3.6 billion CAD in investments to secure the future of both facilities.

In the case of the Brampton plant, this is doubly welcome, as the announced disappearance of the Chrysler 300, Dodge Challenger and Dodge Charger models at the end of 2023 raised concerns about the future, this even though we know that an electric muscle car is scheduled to be added to the lineup.

Fortunately, the investment just announced means the plant will be upgraded starting in 2024, after the end of production of the models that are disappearing. The work is expected to last one year, after which production will resume. Stellantis confirmed that the plant will produce at least one all-electric model based on a new flexible architecture.

As for the Windsor plant, it will be “transformed to support production of a new multi-energy vehicle (MEV) architecture that will provide battery-electric (BEV) capability for multiple models”, said Stellantis in a statement. The upgrade is expected to begin in 2023. The plant will also continue to manufacture the Chrysler Pacifica, Voyager and Grand Caravan, to be built only in Canada.

In the case of the Chrysler Grand Caravan, we'll have to see what the longer-term future holds, as the venture has been a disaster so far. Electrification may be the only viable solution for this model, which is priced way too high.

Photo: Stellantis Inside the Brampton plant

Stellantis also said that both plants are expected to return to three shifts because of the demand for the electric vehicles they will produce. The company also announced that the Windsor Automotive Research and Development Center will create more than 650 highly skilled engineering jobs in the area of “electrified propulsion systems”.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, of course, welcomed the news: “Today’s deal on made-in-Canada electric vehicles is yet another investment in our workers and in our future. We’re building a world-class Canadian auto industry, an innovative economy and a clean, strong future for everyone. This is what a healthy environment and a healthy economy looks like.”

Through it all, a thought for the thousands of Ontario auto workers who can breathe a little easier today.