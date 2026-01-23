Stellantis Aims to Build 100,000+ Hemi V8 Engines in 2026

Stellantis intends to significantly increase production of Hemi V8 engines for 2026. In fact, the goal for 2026 is to build more than 100,000 units.

Ram CEO Tim Kuniskis confirmed the ambitious target in an interview with Mopar Insiders at the Detroit Auto Show.

Currently, the Hemi V8 engine is built at the company’s Saltillo plant in Mexico, which also produces the Hurricane inline-6 engine. Production teams there have had to scramble to overhaul engine production schedules at the plant to meet demand.

In recent months, the return of the Hemi V8 powertrain to production has created challenges for the automaker, and it explains why the order books opened later in Canada than in the U.S. With a shortage of supply, priority was given to the much larger and much more lucrative American market.

| Photo: Ram

Three times more than in 2025

Tim Kuniskis said the company was able to assemble 30,000 units of the Hemi V8 engine last year, but that demand exceeded 50,000. For 2026, the goal is to ramp up production to more than 100,000 V8 engine units to meet demand.



The CEO also left the door open to expanding production to other Stellantis plants, though he didn’t name any names.

The return of the Hemi V8 engine at Ram and Jeep

Recall that Stellantis had removed the V8 from its toolbox ring to focus its energy on the Hurricane inline-six engine. Faced with pressure to offer the 5.7 litres engine again, Stellantis revised its strategy. The Ram 1500 pickup, most notably, is once again available with the Hemi engine.

The 6.4L Hemi V8 engine is also offered in Ram HD models, as well as with the latest version of the Ram TRX, which will be powered by the 6.2L Hemi V8 engine equipped with a supercharger.

| Photo: Jeep

Under the Jeep banner, the Wrangler will be available with the 6.4L Hemi V8 engine. This news arrived shortly before the manufacturer abandoned plug-in hybrid technology for the rest of the catalogue.

As for the Dodge Durango, the Hemi V8 has not only remained in the catalogue, but the manufacturer has expanded its offering. Dodge even considered offering only 8-cylinder engines in the big SUV, before changing its mind.