Stellantis Shifting Focus to Four Brands

Stellantis has decided to focus special attention on four “core” brands from its stable of 14 – though the auto giant continues to maintain none of those 14 are going away.

When Stellantis was formed in 2021 from the mega-merger of PSA (Peugeot Société Anonyme) and FCA (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), the new entity’s first CEO, Carlos Tavares, made a bold promise: all 14 brands under the corporate umbrella would be protected and funded for a decade.

Fast forward to 2026, and the tune has changed - somewhat. Tavares is out of the picture, and current CEO Antonio Filosa is reportedly preparing a radical strategic pivot that divides the company’s vast portfolio into “VIP guests” on the one hand, and regional players on the other.

Prioritizing profit engines

The new strategy, expected to be officially unveiled in Detroit on May 21, brings material benefits, in the form of resources and financing, to four high-volume marques: Jeep, Ram, Peugeot and Fiat.

Ram 1500 Ramcharger 2025 | Photo: Ram

From a purely business perspective, the move is a pragmatic response to a tough financial run. Jeep and Ram remain the undisputed profit engines for Stellantis in North America, while Peugeot and Fiat provide critical volume and reach in Europe and Latin America. By directing a “material increase” in funding to them, Filosa aims to solidify the company as it faces rising competition from Chinese manufacturers and a cooling global EV market.

The regional players

While the remaining 10 brands, among them historic names like Alfa Romeo, Opel and Citroën are not currently facing the chopping block, their roles are about to shrink. Rather than receiving large budgets for bespoke global models, these marques will shift to secondary roles.

They will be required to lean heavily on platforms, powertrains, and electronics developed by the "Core Four." This likely signals a return to significant badge engineering, where cars are visually differentiated with distinct designs but share identical mechanical DNA.

In some markets, Stellantis may even opt for simple badge-swapping to suit local tastes. That strategy saves billions in development costs but risks diluting brand identity.

Le logo Chrysler | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Chrysler and Dodge

The most glaring absences from the priority list are the iconic American brands Chrysler and Dodge.

Chrysler remains in a precarious position. Currently surviving almost exclusively on the Pacifica minivan, the brand has been waiting years for the "new chapter" promised by executives. While a new design studio and CEO offer a glimmer of hope, its exclusion from the top-tier investment list suggests it may continue to struggle for relevance.

Dodge is slightly better off - Stellantis did recently pledge $130 million to its Detroit Assembly Complex to build the next-generation Durango. This suggests that while Dodge may not be a global investment focus, it remains a vital regional tool for the North American market.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

A stay of execution?

For the unlucky 10, Filosa’s plan appears to constitute a stay of execution rather than an outright cull. Closing a brand is a costly, often irreversible move that destroys heritage value. By restricting lower-volume automakers like Lancia or DS Automobiles to specific regions or segments, Stellantis can keep the names alive without the financial drain of a global offensive.

As the industry grapples with the high cost of multi-energy platforms—supporting gas, hybrid and electric setups—Stellantis has apparently decided that betting big on four winners is the only way to keep the other ten in the race.