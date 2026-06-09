Stellantis Is Recalling 1.3 Million Jeeps over Fire Risk

Stellantis has announced a massive global safety recall affecting more than 1.3 million Jeep vehicles worldwide due to underhood fire risks.

The recall spans 2021-2025 Jeep Wrangler SUVs and Jeep Gladiator trucks. The global safety campaign encompasses 1.08 million vehicles in the U.S., 106,000 in Canada, 23,000 in Mexico and some 125,000 across other international markets.

The risk is severe enough that the automaker is advising owners to park their vehicles outdoors and away from structures or other automobiles until a permanent fix is completed.

The problem

According to regulatory documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the core defect stems from an electrical connection issue within the electric hydraulic power steering pump wiring. Out-of-tolerance components may have required excessive insertion force during factory assembly, causing connector terminals to spread or preventing the electrical plug from seating fully.

The assembly defect can trigger excessive electrical resistance and rapid heat buildup. The resulting melt and potential ignition can occur even when the vehicle is parked and the ignition is turned off.

2023 Jeep Gladiator | Photo: Jeep

The recall announcement concludes a winding investigation. Stellantis initially tracked engine compartment fires between May 2023 and April 2024 but closed the case due to a low occurrence rate. However, a resurgence of incidents forced the automaker to reopen the file in August 2024, followed shortly by a formal NHTSA defect probe.

As of mid-2026, the company has logged 63 customer assistance records, 72 field reports and 12 service records tied to the defect. Stellantis is aware of one potential injury linked to the issue, though no crashes or fatalities have been reported.

The solution

To fix the problem, dealerships will inspect the power steering pump electrical connections, repairing or replacing the wiring harness and pump components free of charge. William Clavey, product communications spokesperson for Stellantis Canada, confirmed that the company is actively accelerating the availability of the remedy, with owner notification letters scheduled to roll out no later than July 2026.

This sweeping electrical recall follows a tumultuous period for the brand's powertrain strategy. Ongoing plug-in hybrid fire risks previously prompted Stellantis to pause Wrangler 4xe sales and permanently cancel its planned plug-in hybrid vehicle lineup in the North American market earlier this year.