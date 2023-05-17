Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Stellantis Recalls 219,000 Jeep Cherokees Worldwide, including 23,000 in Canada

A problem with the tailgate poses a potential fire risk Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Stellantis is recalling 219,000 Jeep Cherokees from 2014-2016 model-years worldwide.

•    A short circuit could occur in the control module of the power liftgates.

•    This is the third recall of the vehicles since 2015 to address the same issue.

Stellantis is recalling just over 219,000 Jeep Cherokees worldwide due to a fire risk related to the power tailgate. The company is even recommending that owners park their vehicles outside and away from structures until repairs are made.

In Canada, 23,000 units are affected.

The affected vehicles are from the 2014-2016 model years, the first three of this new generation of Cherokee. The units targeted by the campaign are equipped with a power liftgate and this is where the potential problem lies. Specifically, a short circuit in the tailgate module can cause the vehicle to catch fire, whether the ignition is on or off.

What’s troublesome is that this is the third recall for this problem since 2015. Previously repaired vehicles will have to be repaired again, according to a filing with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada.

The automaker said “owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until the recall repair is complete.” Stellantis is still working on the repair and notification letters to owners are expected to be sent on June 30.

In addition to the 23,000 vehicles in Canada, another 132,000 units are in the United States, 3,000 in Mexico and 60,500 elsewhere in the world.

2014 Jeep Cherokee
2014 Jeep Cherokee
Photo: Jeep

