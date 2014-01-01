Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

FCA Recalling 13,659 Jeep Cherokees in Canada

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling 13,569 Jeep Cherokees in Canada to address a transmission problem that could potentially result in a loss of power when in motion, or else cause the vehicle to move even when stationary and in the Park position.

The statement issued by the company explains that "A review of customer data prompted an FCA investigation that discovered a driveline connection may, in certain circumstances, slip. Should this occur, it may lead to loss of propulsion and prevent the transmission from engaging PARK when the vehicle is stationary".

FCA says Jeep service centres will install a software update, after which the onboard computer will alert the driver of the malfunction when it occurs. If the vehicle is in motion, it will automatically shift power to the rear wheels to maintain propulsion. If a malfunction is detected while attempting to park, the system will automatically apply the parking brake to prevent the vehicle from moving by itself.

The recall involves only those 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokee all-wheel-drive models equipped with a two-speed power transfer unit that simulates the type of two-speed transfer case found in many trucks and SUVs with non-permanent four-wheel-drive systems. Jeep identifies these systems as "Active Drive II" or "Active Drive Lock". The first was optional on many versions; the second was standard on all Trailhawk models.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk
Photo: Jeep
2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

Vehicles equipped with the more-common "Active Drive I" all-wheel-drive system, which does not have a reduced-speed mode, are not affected by the recall.

According to FCA, one accident has been found to be related to the issue, but no injuries resulted. Notices will be sent to owners of recalled models beginning next month.

On the Transport Canada website, the problem is described as follows:

“On some vehicles equipped with a two-speed power transfer unit (PTU), the input splines on the front differential may wear out and fail. If this happens, there could be a loss of power to the wheels. In addition, the parking position may not hold the vehicle in place, allowing the vehicle to move suddenly.”

To learn if this recall involves your vehicle, you can visit visiting the Mopar website.

You May Also Like

FCA Recalls Nearly 700,000 Trucks over Tailgate Issue, Including 220,000 in Canada

FCA Recalls Nearly 700,000 Trucks over Tailgate Issue, In...

FCA is recalling around 700,000 pickup trucks, including 220,000 in Canada. The locking mechanism of the trucks’ tailgate could fail and cause the gate to fa...

FCA recalling a total of 882,000 RAM pickups

FCA recalling a total of 882,000 RAM pickups

The FCA Group is recalling a total of 882,000 RAM pickups due to two distinct steering and brake pedal issues. In both cases, the component could cease to fu...

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan Recalling 1.8 Million Vehicles for Hood Latch Problem

Nissan is recalling 1.8 million vehicles, including over 49,000 in Canada, due to a problem with a potentially sticky secondary hood latch. The model identif...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2020 Mazda CX-3
The 2020 Mazda CX-3: Is It Fated To Die?
Review
2021 Mazda BT-50
Mazda’s Next-Gen BT-50 Pickup: Pretty, But No...
Article
2021 Kia Sedona
Kia Gives a Preview of its Upcoming Next-Gen ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Ford Bronco Debut Will Happen on Birthday of Noted Bronco Driver O.J. Simpson
Ford Bronco Debut Will Happen...
Video
A Yellow Lamborghini Aventador Slams Into… Another Yellow Aventador
A Yellow Lamborghini Aventado...
Video
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Power Boosts and Style Upgrades
2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1: Pow...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 