Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) is recalling 13,569 Jeep Cherokees in Canada to address a transmission problem that could potentially result in a loss of power when in motion, or else cause the vehicle to move even when stationary and in the Park position.

The statement issued by the company explains that "A review of customer data prompted an FCA investigation that discovered a driveline connection may, in certain circumstances, slip. Should this occur, it may lead to loss of propulsion and prevent the transmission from engaging PARK when the vehicle is stationary".

FCA says Jeep service centres will install a software update, after which the onboard computer will alert the driver of the malfunction when it occurs. If the vehicle is in motion, it will automatically shift power to the rear wheels to maintain propulsion. If a malfunction is detected while attempting to park, the system will automatically apply the parking brake to prevent the vehicle from moving by itself.

The recall involves only those 2014-2017 Jeep Cherokee all-wheel-drive models equipped with a two-speed power transfer unit that simulates the type of two-speed transfer case found in many trucks and SUVs with non-permanent four-wheel-drive systems. Jeep identifies these systems as "Active Drive II" or "Active Drive Lock". The first was optional on many versions; the second was standard on all Trailhawk models.

Photo: Jeep 2015 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk

Vehicles equipped with the more-common "Active Drive I" all-wheel-drive system, which does not have a reduced-speed mode, are not affected by the recall.

According to FCA, one accident has been found to be related to the issue, but no injuries resulted. Notices will be sent to owners of recalled models beginning next month.

On the Transport Canada website, the problem is described as follows:

“On some vehicles equipped with a two-speed power transfer unit (PTU), the input splines on the front differential may wear out and fail. If this happens, there could be a loss of power to the wheels. In addition, the parking position may not hold the vehicle in place, allowing the vehicle to move suddenly.”

To learn if this recall involves your vehicle, you can visit visiting the Mopar website.