Stellantis has confirmed the reopening of its Belvidere plant in Illinois to produce a new mid-size Ram pickup by early 2027. This revival will require a $1.2 billion renovation and will allow the return of more than 1,500 workers, according to local officials and unions.

However, this project comes at the expense of two major initiatives: the construction of a battery plant and a parts distribution center initially planned for the site, which have been canceled.

A change of direction dictated by market trends, politics and union pressure

Closed in 2023 after the cessation of Jeep Cherokee production, the Belvidere plant, which formerly employed 5,000 workers, was reduced to a mere maintenance team. Its restart is set against a backdrop of heightened political tensions, marked by tariff pressure from President Donald Trump designed to increase domestic auto production.

Tariffs, a factor

According to the United Auto Workers (UAW) union, the decision to reopen Belvidere is also the result of strong union negotiations and strike threats. Kevin Gotinsky, representing the UAW's Stellantis department, admitted furthermore that "it would be a lie to say that tariffs didn't weigh into the balance."

UAW President Shawn Fain and Stellantis North American production director Tim Fallon visited the Belvidere site this month to finalize restart plans.

The reopening of the Belvidere plant will bring back 1,500 jobs | Photo: United Auto Workers (UAW)

A Ram pickup on a multi-energy platform

The future midsize Ram truck will be based on a multi-energy platform, which means it could be offered in hybrid and gasoline versions, with a electric variant possible as well.

According to Sam Fiorani, VP of AutoForecast Solutions, the vehicle will be based on the STLA Large platform and compete with well-established models like the Toyota Tacoma, Ford Ranger and Chevrolet Colorado.

It will be Stellantis's first mid-size truck since the discontinuation of the Ram Dakota in 2011.

EV battery and distribution projects sacrified

While the reopening of Belvidere is good news for employment, it comes at a cost. Stellantis also announced the cancellation of its $3 billion battery plant project, as well as that of a $100 million Mopar parts distribution centre.

The main reason cited? Slower-than-expected demand for electric vehicles and sufficient production capacity at its battery plant located in Kokomo, Indiana.