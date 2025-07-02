Stellantis hands reins of U.S. brands to Tim Kuniskis

Stellantis has just announced a major strategic reorganization: Tim Kuniskis has been tabbed to head all of the auto giant’s American Brands and North American marketing and retail strategy. He will report directly to Stellantis CEO and COO Antonio Filosa.

Kuniskis' mission in this newly created role will be to strengthen the ties between consumers, brand products and the group's dealerships. He will retain his position as CEO of the Ram brand, while other brand heads will maintain their respective roles.

Said Filosa, “Connecting with our customers, delivering the products and experiences they want, is critical to reaching our full potential. Tim has proven time and time again that he is masterful at building brands that reach the heart and soul of the customer. We will leverage his energy, his strategic mindset and his competitive spirit to supercharge all our brand activities.”

| Photo: Dodge

The big comeback of the SRT division

Even more attention-grabbing for performance enthusiasts is news that the legendary SRT (Street and Racing Technology) division is returning under Kuniskis' direct leadership. It will bring together the best of performance engineering from Dodge, Ram, Jeep and Chrysler under a single banner.

SRT's mandate will be to create vehicles that push the boundaries of power, aerodynamics, handling and technology, both on the road and on the track. In addition to leading motorsport initiatives (NHRA, Ram's return to NASCAR Truck Series starting in 2026), SRT will also oversee the Direct Connection initiative catering the automaker’s performance-focused customers.

“We’re getting the band back together. SRT is another box we needed to check as we head into a product launch cadence enabling more performance than we’ve ever seen before. We’re working with our product development and technology organization to select the best engineers in powertrain and vehicle dynamics to build a team worthy of the SRT name.” - Tim Kuniskis

Emotion and performance

This restructuring aims to unify the efforts of the company’s U.S. brands around a coherent and passionate vision. In a market where emotion and performance DNA sell as much as technical data, Stellantis is banking on both a face and a brand name familiar to enthusiasts to set the tone for this new offensive. Tim Kuniskis, the man behind the success of the Dodge Hellcat and other beasts of the road, seems the ideal choice to lead the charge.