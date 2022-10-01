Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Stellantis Tells 2005-2010 Dodge, Chrysler Model Owners to Stop Driving Them

•    Stellantis is urging some 276,000 owners of Dodge and Chrysler models from 2005 to 2010 to stop driving their vehicles.

•    Since the beginning of the year, three more deaths have occurred in connection with Takata airbags, bringing the total to 32 worldwide.

•    Some vehicles have yet to have their Takata airbags replaced, despite recalls and notices to do so.

•    Affected models include the Dodge Charger, Challenger and Magnum, as well as the Chrysler 300 (2005 to 2010).

The Takata airbag scandal is certainly one of the worst in the automotive industry. Units that become defective over time and send fragments into the faces of occupants during collisions have so far been responsible for 32 deaths worldwide. 

Yes, 32, because three other deaths have been attributed to these airbags since the beginning of the year. In two cases, it is clear that the airbag was responsible, while in the third case, it is strongly suspected. Two of the deceased had been driving a 2010 Dodge Charger while the other had been driving a 2010 Chrysler. 

Browse cars for sale available near you

2006 Chrysler 300 - Profile
Photo: Dodge
2006 Chrysler 300 - Profile

As a result, Stellantis has issued a statement urging owners of older models to stop driving them if their Takata airbags have not been replaced. The approximately 276,000 units targeted by the notice are the Dodge Charger, Magnum and Challenger, as well as the Chrysler 300. The affected years range from 2005 to 2010, depending on the model. 

The announcement came as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the equivalent of Transport Canada, released a statement recounting the deaths that occurred.

2006 Dodge Charger - Interior
Photo: Chrysler
2006 Dodge Charger - Interior

Since 2013, millions of vehicles from dozens of brands have been recalled worldwide due to the risk of exploding airbags in the event of an accident. FCA (Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles), the forerunner of Stellantis, stopped using the airbags in 2010. The automaker began issuing recalls and offering airbag replacements in 2015. The company said it was aggressive in reaching as many owners as possible with millions of letters sent, phone calls and even home visits. 

However, as is always the case with these types of recalls, it's difficult to reach everyone and some vehicles also changed hands between the initial sale and the company's notices. 

That's why, according to the statement shared today, more than a quarter of a million vehicles have yet to have their defective cushions replaced.

 

2009 Dodge Charger - On the road
Photo: Dodge
2009 Dodge Charger - On the road

You May Also Like

Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles in Several Campaigns

Honda Recalling 1.4 Million Vehicles in Several Campaigns

Honda announced it is recalling a total of 1.4 million vehicles as part of several campaigns to address a number of issues. At least one of the recalls - imp...

Mercedes-Benz Recalling 750,000 Vehicles Whose Sunroof Could Fly Off

Mercedes-Benz Recalling 750,000 Vehicles Whose Sunroof Co...

Mercedes-Benz is recalling 750,000 vehicles over a potential sunroof issue. On certain models produced between 2001 and 2011, the materials that hold the sun...

Honda Recalls 144,000 First-Gen Ridgelines, Including Nearly 32,000 in Canada

Honda Recalls 144,000 First-Gen Ridgelines, Including Nea...

Honda is recalling more than 144,000 first-generation Ridgelines due to a potential problem with the gas tank. The affected models are located in cold region...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
BMW iVision Next concept
BMW Will Showcase New Electric Platform at CES
Article
Buick Wildcat Concept
Buick Registers a Series of Names for its Ele...
Article
Subaru Impreza 2024
2024 Subaru Impreza Will Debut at the Los Ang...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Successful First Test for Xpeng AeroHT's Flying Car
A Successful First Test for X...
Video
The Old Packard Plant in Detroit Is Being Demolished
The Old Packard Plant in Detr...
Video
Mass Tire Punctures on a California highway
Mass Tire Punctures on a Cali...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 